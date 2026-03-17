How Did LeBron James and Kevin Durant Fare in Monday's Head-to-Head Duel?

There's no telling how many more times we'll see LeBron James and Kevin Durant face each other with their careers nearing an end. The two have formed some of the greatest head-to-head duels in league history, meeting in three NBA Finals and 45 regular-season games across 19 seasons.

Wednesday's rematch between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers is expected to feature the two once again, but Monday's marquee matchup saw the two go at it in a bit of a strange game. The Rockets collapsed in a 100-92 home loss, moving James to 25-20 against Durant in his career.

At 41 years old, James is considered a supplementary option for the Lakers right now. Oftentimes, he's their second or third-leading scorer to Luka Dončić and/or Austin Reaves, and that was the case on Monday. Behind Dončić's 36, the four-time MVP notched an efficient 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

James shot 7-for-13 from the field, recording most of his points in the second half. It took a bit for him to get involved offensively, leaving most of the shot creation to Dončić. Houston's defensive pressure on the rest of Los Angeles' rotation was a big reason why it built a six-point lead at the break.

But James recorded 14 points, generating 21 points in 19 minutes of action. He gave the Lakers some much-needed help on offense despite them only hitting 17 points in the fourth quarter. The Rockets' fourth-quarter sputter helped give Los Angeles the win, capped off by one of The King's four dunks on the night.

LEBRON JAMES POSTER —



OH MY GOODNESS. 🔥🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/WhVDWYnCb1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 17, 2026

As for Durant, it appeared that he would outplay James, judging by how the first half went down. The 37-year-old started hot, going 7-for-11 with 16 points in the first half. As much as the Lakers were focusing on stopping the Slim Reaper, he was getting everything he wanted in the midrange.

But the second half was wildly different. The Rockets squandered their lead and completely flopped in the fourth quarter, scoring just 12 total points. In clutch time, they mustered up four points, one of which was Durant's only bucket of the half.

Kevin Durant driving floater. pic.twitter.com/eFR07ARA9Q — Rockets Clips (@Rockets_Clips) March 17, 2026

He would still finish with 18 points on an efficient 8-for-16 shooting, but seven turnovers and missed shots down the stretch marred this battle.

Durant was facing immense pressure from the Lakers, who sent double teams as soon as he crossed half-court. Houston failed to give him any sort of help in that regard, committing 22 giveaways and shooting just 19% from three-point range.