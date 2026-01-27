How Do Recent NBA Trade Reports, Rumors Affect the Rockets?

With the NBA trade deadline just over a week away, time is ticking for teams to get deals done amid a flurry of rumors. There's a lot to unpack regarding potential moves, but interestingly enough, that's all they are: potential moves that haven't materialized.

It's extremely unusual compared to deadlines in the past. Last season, trades involving Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler and other high-profile players dominated sports headlines. This season, there's a solid chance everything remains quiet for a few reasons, and it could certainly affect the Houston Rockets amid a 28-16 record.

It's no secret that the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Milwaukee Bucks situation is holding up the market. Multiple reports suggest that the rest of the league is waiting to see what the Bucks and Antetokounmpo will do amid serious trade rumors that have persisted since last offseason.

Oct 31, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) passes the ball as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

There's also major buzz surrounding Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The organization is open to moving its homegrown star, but there's skepticism that any team would be willing to give up a significant package for the 26-year-old. He's averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 assists per game, but doing so on 41% shooting from the field and 23.5% from three.

It seems like these two players are what's holding up the rest of the market, but plenty of rumors and reports of teams exploring separate deals are surfacing. But the return package of Antetokounmpo (and potentially Morant) will determine the worth of lesser players.

So where do the Rockets come in?

Jan 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks with players on the sideline against the Memphis Grizzlies during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Over a month ago, Houston would not have been considered a team to watch ahead of the deadline. The Rockets were performing up to par, and being hard-capped at the first apron leaves little flexibility for significant roster changes.

However, struggles from early December to mid-January have resulted in the organization reportedly having talked to around half of the NBA. Houston is willing to part with draft capital for the right upgrade, according to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports.

Nov 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) sits next to Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5, red) on the bench against the Washington Wizards during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Rockets desperately need an upgrade at the point guard position. They've posted impressive numbers on both ends of the floor, but the lack of a true floor general has resulted in a concerning turnover problem. Houston ranks 27th in giveaway percentage, averaging 15.6 per game.

The absence of Fred VanVleet has led to Houston potentially targeting a veteran point guard at a reasonable price ahead of Feb. 5. However, recent rumors regarding Antetokounmpo, Morant and other players could hold up whatever moves general manager Rafael Stone and the rest of the front office make.