How Ime Udoka is Using the Rockets Bench As Regular Season Winds Down

The NBA Playoffs are around the corner. As the season approaches April, teams are going through the final stretch of the regular season fighting for conference standings or a play-in spot. For the Houston Rockets, it's all about trying to get some winning momentum heading into a playoff run and fight for home court advantage in a first round series.

There are only nine games left for the Rockets as of March 28, with five of them against teams with a losing record. It's been a rough time lately for Houston, with an 11-9 record since the All-Star break. It hasn't been the ideal stretch the Rockets would like, but there is still time to get a few more wins under their belt.

The Rockets are currently sixth in the West, and while they may not have a preference for opponent between the Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets, they are still two games back of the Nuggets for fourth. Houston has been significantly better at home with a 25-10 record compared to 19-19 on the road.

A key aspect to watch in the last few weeks will be the bench production. The Rockets use their starting lineup the majority of the time and each member of the starting five have already played a lot of minutes. Fatigue from the grind of the regular season can become a factor in the playoffs, especially with the higher level of physical defense.

The Rockets are one and two in terms of players with the most minutes. Amen Thompson has the most minutes played so far with 2,649 minutes. Kevin Durant as a 37-year-old is second in the NBA with 2,557 minutes. Jabari Smith Jr. is seventh on the list with 2,432 minutes. Alperen Sengun has dealt with a couple of injuries while Reed Sheppard has now made it as a starter as Tari Eason moved to the bench.

Houston will need some decent production out of the bench in April and in the playoffs. Ime Udoka was asked about the recent change in rotation as Jae'Sean Tate and Aaron Holiday have gotten more minutes.

What the Bench Will Look Like

Feb 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) drives against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"I've honestly been looking at everybody. Some games they've all played, some games Clint (Capela) hans't played so we've gone smaller with Jae'Sean as the small ball five. Aaron (Holiday) played really well in the Miami game. We can play more zone with him," Udoka said. "Always ready, like their energy overall, but still Josh (Okogie) and Dorian (Finney-Smith) will get their chances."

The Rockets don't have a consistent bench and must figure out that situation by the time the regular season is over. They'll need a unit to come in and keep up a similar level of play at times during the playoffs to avoid tired legs. Tate has played more minutes the last few games and so has Holiday's.

Udoka mentioned Holiday's eight points against the Heat that included a couple of 3-pointers. It gave the team a much needed spark. Okogie's minutes have steadily declined during the course of ths season, but has remained effective when he plays. The veteran forward deserves much more playing time given how reliable he's been. Okogie could be a key player for the Rockets in the playoffs.

Finney-Smith has struggled for the most part and isn't the same since his injury, but has delivered some good possessions at times during the second half of the season. It's likely Udoka will base the bench off the situation and opponent in game time.