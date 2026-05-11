Rockets Accomplished Something in the Playoffs They Hadn't Done Since 1997

The Houston Rockets season shockingly came to an end in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the injured Los Angeles Lakers. While the Rockets were injured throughout the entire season, this was a series that they were expected to win.

The Lakers were without their leading scorer in Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves missed the first four games. Even then, the Rockets went down the insurmountable 3-0 lead and just could not get out of it even after winning both Game 4 and Game 5.

Kevin Durant obviously missing five out of the six games did not help at all, but most believed the young core as they're called was good enough to beat a Lakers team led by 41-year-old LeBron James.

The intensity, energy and level of play required wasn't there until Game 3, where the Rockets threw away a six-point lead in 30 seconds. Even with all the disappointment and poor play, there were a few bright moments.

The best game of the series for the Rockets was Game 4 at home where they won 115-98 and avoided the sweep. It was the most complete game of the series for Houston and the team's best shooting night. It culminated in a surprising history making night that goes back way in Rockets history.

Game 4 Performance Made Rockets History

Apr 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts with guard Reed Sheppard (15) after a play during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This was the first playoff game for the Rockets where all five starters scored at least 15 points since Game 1 of the 1997 Western Conference Semifinals according to ESPN Insights.

The starting five for that Rockets 1997 lineup was special and is fun to take a look at. Hakeem Olajuwon at center, Charles Barkley at power forward, Mario Elie at small forward, Clyde Drexler at shooting guard and Matt Maloney at point guard.

That was Barkley's only All-Star season with the Rockets in his first season in Houston. Drexler was beloved in H-Town and so was Elie. Olajuwon is the greatest player in franchise history. The Rockets that season swept the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round 3-0 before upsetting the Seattle Supersonics in seven games in the conference semis.

In Game 1 of that series at home in the Summit, the Rockets won 112-102 where Drexler was the leading scorer with 22, while Elie added 20. Olajuwon was the lowest scorer in the lineup with 15, but added 11 rebounds and two blocks.

The Rockets ultimately fell to the dominant Utah Jazz led by John Stockton and Karl Malone in six games in the conference finals that season. The Barkley experiment just didn't work alongside Olajuwon.

For the Rockets in Game 4 of the 2026 first round, the young core showcased their potential. Amen Thompson was the leading scorer with 23 points and seven assists while Tari Eason was second with 20. Eason added five steals and eight rebounds as well.

Alperen Sengun scored 19 while second-year guard Reed Sheppard had his best game of the series with 17 points and four 3-pointers. Jabari Smith Jr. contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Given the Rockets didn't have much of a bench this past season, it was necessary for the starters to perform.

In this case, it worked. The Rockets shot 48 percent overall and 40 percent from three in this game, but were so streaky, as can be the case with young players. The poor shooting hurt them severely in Game 6 when they got eliminated.