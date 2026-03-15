This Rockets Bench Player Needs More Minutes

The Houston Rockets are quickly approaching the final stretch of the season and the playoffs are just around the corner. It's imperative for the Rockets to find some more production off the bench and try all options that might be possible to be successful.

The Rockets got off to a strong start, but the shooting has declined and the injury of Steven Adams has impacted their game quite a bit. There have been bright spots and stretches of success, especially against inferior opponents, but the Rockets have yet to put it together consistently against the top of the Western Conference.

The Rockets use their starting lineup for most of their games so much so that three starters are in the top 10 minutes in the NBA this season. In order to not get worn out before the playoffs begin, the bench production is key.

Second-year guard Reed Sheppard's playing time has increased throughout the year, but it's actually been the opposite for veteran forward Josh Okogie. Houston could use Okogie more down this stretch knowing his effectiveness when he has played.

Okogie is Underrated

Feb 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) shoots the basketball against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Rockets signed Okogie this past offseason in an under-the-radar signing of $3.1 million for one year. He was actually a key contributor early in the season for Houston. Okogie averaged over 20 minutes per game through the New Year.

That has now dropped to 13 minutes per game in March. Okogie is supposed to be a solid wing defender and someone that can be a productive role player. He is a good fit for coach Ime Udoka's play-style and deserves more playing time again. Okogie is an experienced player now in his eighth season and has been one of Houston's more consistent wing players that has the ability to dribble and make shots.

Okogie averages 5.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game on 44% shooting as well as an impressive 40% from three in close to 19 minutes per game overall. He's been a reliable shooter from beyond the arc to knock down open shots when his teammates like Kevin Durant or Alperen Sengun get double teamed.

He had double digit points in six out of the first eight games of the season. Okogie's season high was 16 points back on Dec. 15 against the Nuggets. His minutes have declined lately, but still remains a solid option to go to given his value on both sides of the court.

The 27-year-old was the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft to the Timberwolves before signing with the Suns in 2022. Okogie recorded career highs in field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage last season. Given Dorian Finney-Smith's inconsistent play, Okogie needs to stay apart of the primary bench rotation with Sheppard as well as Clint Capela and can give the Rockets more flexibility.