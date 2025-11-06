How Sustainable Is The Rockets' Offensive Excellence?
The Houston Rockets' hot shooting start has led to them becoming one of the league's best offensive teams. Every player has stepped up to contribute offensively, knocking down shots and playing aggressively to put opposing defenses on their heels. While Houston has taken advantage of quality shooting, can the team continue this level of play throughout the season?
If they are able to continue their hot shooting, it will be largely because of performances by Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Kevin Durant.
Each of these players have taken a majority of the team's deep range shots. Durant is one of the most efficient shooters of all time, and Eason and Smith Jr. have been having career-best starts from beyond the three-point line to start the season.
The Rockets have been creating open shots for their shooters at a high rate.
Alperen Sengun has been a large part of the team's offensive success, creating open shots for his teammates and knocking down deep-range opportunities when he gets them. His ability to play in tandem with Durant and Amen Thompson helps open the rest of the floor for open shots on the perimeter and easy baskets at the rim.
This element of the offense bodes well for even when the team isn't shooting well.
The Rockets also employ double-big lineups that feature Sengun and one of either Steven Adams or Clint Capela. This helps Houston create successful offense at the rim, especially after an offensive rebound.
The Rockets still have the opportunity to be an elite offensive rebounding team to supplement an offense that has been functioning at a high level to start the season. The offense also receive support from a rising defense that has become more disruptive as the season has progressed. The Rockets have leveled up both sides of the floor to become a legitimate threat to opposing teams on most nights.
The offense isn't quite unstoppable at this point, an off game from any of the team's main scorers or offensive initiators could create difficult problems that would be hard to correct in a single game.
However, the front office has put together enough complementary pieces to help support the weaknesses and boost the strengths of each player on the roster. The team's young players are also taking steps to advance the team's offense with more confidence on that end.
As the season progresses, the Rockets must find a way to keep their offensive performance high, especially against top defenses around the league.