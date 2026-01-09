The Houston Rockets have plenty of issues to correct before they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in a rematch after a disappointing performance in their last game. The Rockets didn't get enough offense outside of Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson, and their defense was not quality enough to hold off Portland from scoring. The Rockets must correct these issues in their next game if they hope to secure a victory against the Trailblazers.

To correct their offensive woes, the Rockets need more shooting from Jabari Smith Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith. The Rockets create many open shots from deep range for these two players as they are intended to stretch the floor and boost the team's offense from the three-point line.

Both players have had fluctuating performance with their shooting; Finney-Smith is still looking to get into game shape, while Smith Jr. has had a few stinkers in recent weeks that have left the Rockets looking for production elsewhere.

Tari Eason has brought a big boost for the Rockets' offense from beyond the arc. His hot shooting as well as his high effort defensive performances have been critical to any success the Rockets have had since he's been inserted into the starting lineup.

Durant has taken more of the offensive responsibility since Sengun's injury, as the team has relied on Durant's abilities to create and make tough shots off the dribble.

Houston depended on that level of shot making to give themselves a chance at the end of the game, but Durant's potential game winner was off before a near game winning tip by Eason.

In their next match up, the Rockets must find a way to get more production offensively from some of their other players outside of Durant and Thompson, who had a big performance in their last game.

Thompson has increased his level of play offensively, but he still must become more consistent to provide an attacking presence in the paint. When he is performing well, the Rockets' offense looks much more dynamic and explosive. When he can consistently finish at the rim at a high rate, he'll be a much more powerful force on the team's offense.

However, Houston's main issue came on defense, as they struggled to stop Deni Avdija from getting to the paint or making outside shots. The Rockets also fouled several of Portland's player, creating free-throw opportunities.

The Rockets must play more disciplined on defense and with more effectiveness on offense to redeem their loss to the Trail Blazers earlier in the week.