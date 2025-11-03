How The Rockets Can Sustain An Extended Win Streak
The Houston Rockets are riding into their first matchup with the new-look Dallas Mavericks with a three-game win streak. With how the offense has played and the steady improvement from the defense, the Rockets have the opportunity to dominate their next stretch and potentially continue their win streak.
The reason Houston is currently on a win streak is because of their elite performance on the offensive end.
They displayed some of their offensive prowess against the Oklahoma City Thunder before struggling somewhat against the Detroit Pistons the following game.
Now, The Rockets are on a hot streak with both their shooting and their defense after three-straight dominant victories.
Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant have been big reasons behind Houston's success on offense. The two players feed off of each other and create open shots for other teammates with their scoring gravity.
Players like Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason have benefitted from their All-Star teammates, knocking down open shots on the perimeter.
Smith Jr. and Eason have also been big contributors on the defensive side of the ball.
Smith Jr. had a season-high four blocks against the Boston Celtics, providing excellent help defense when ball handlers penetrate into the paint. Eason has also been an excellent perimeter defender, making paint penetration even more difficult.
Amen Thompson has also been integral to Houston's recent success, still providing elite perimeter defense along with consistent growth on the offensive end.
It hasn't always looked clean for Thompson, but his increased responsibility is a key storyline to the season. His continued improvement will be a large factor behind whether or not the Rockets can compete against the league's best teams.
The improvement for Reed Sheppard has also been a big early storyline.
While he hasn't been able to make as much of an impact on the ball as the team hoped entering the season, his impact off the ball has made a significant impact for the offense.
He can stretch the floor beyond the three-point line on catch-and-shoot threes. He has also been hitting them at a high rate, helping the Rockets have one of the best deep shooting percentages in the league.
If the Rockets can continue their performance on both sides of the ball, they have the opportunity to continue their win streak, and to build win streaks beyond their current stretch. The Rockets have successfully bounced back from early struggles to show the flashes of their elite potential.