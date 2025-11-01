How The Rockets Can Take Advantage Of Their Elite Offense
The Houston Rockets have changed their reputation somewhat to start the season. Once known for stifling, pesky defense - they have grown to become a flashy, hot-shooting offense. This is good news for a team who found most of their struggles on the offensive end last season. The Rockets also still have immense defensive potential if they can perform to their usual standards.
Until the defense can match with their offensive efficiency, the Rockets have a strong enough offense to carry the team.
The offense has looked much improved, mostly because of a drastic improvement from Alperen Sengun.
Sengun connects the rest of the team together offensively with his timely passing and the threat of his isolation scoring. He is averaging a career high in assists with seven per game. The passes that don't end in an assist often end with an open shot or a second pass to an open shooter.
Sengun has already showed his proficiency playing with Kevin Durant, who is averaging over 27 points per game in the early part of the season.
The dynamic duo feeds off each other, Durant has several open shots created from the gravity of Sengun, and Sengun has open lanes to attack because of the threat of Durant's shooting.
Other teammates have benefitted from the impact of Durant and Sengun as well.
Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr. have gotten several open shots because of their top teammates. Amen Thompson has also been able to playmake for his teammates due to the efforts of the team's top duo.
Several players have been efficient from outside to begin the season. Smith Jr. has had some of the most impact from the three-point line. The Rockets have gotten some extra contributions from Tari Eason and Josh Okogie, who have each knocked down some critical three-pointers throughout the season so far.
The Rockets may not sustain the best-rated offense through the entire season, but they may be able to keep one of the top performing offenses, especially, as Thompson and Sheppard grow with their lead guard skills.
The offense is somewhat limited currently from the lack of consistent creation on the perimeter from ball handlers other than Durant and Sengun.
Fred VanVleet's injury slowed down the potential of Houston's offensive attack. Without a true pick-and-roll partner with Sengun, that set isn't as effective as it can be.
However, the early performance of the offense bodes well for the team's performance throughout the season.