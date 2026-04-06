Ime Udoka Makes Interesting Decision Late in Victory over Warriors

On Sunday night, the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors faced off against one another for the third time on the season. The Rockets held a 1-1 record against Golden State heading into the match, with the Rockets' loss surprisingly taking place without Stephen Curry on the floor.

Well, it shouldn't be all that surprising. Especially for this year's ball club. They lose to teams that they should beat. It's been happening all season.

The Rockets have suffered losses to the Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings (twice) and even Chicago Bulls fairly recently. The team isn't matchup-dependent. They can lose to tanking teams.

Again, the Rockets lost to a Warriors team without Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry and even Kristaps Porzingis. This game was Curry's first game back from injury, as Curry had been dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him for two months.

Unsurprisingly, he circled the Rockets game on the calendar to make his return. If you're familiar with the history of the Rockets-Warriors matchups, Curry likes playing the Rockets. It's safe to say that.

He's had some of his best career moments against Houston, having faced them five times in the postseason and emerging victorious each time, to a perfect 5-0 record.

The game very much had the feel and intensity of a playoff matchup and ultimately proved to be a game of runs. At halftime, Houston led 55-53, although Curry was limited to just 10 points in the first half.

In the second half, he got going, dropping 19 through the final two quarters and having an opportunity to ice the game with a shot at a game-winning three pointer, which he missed.

Houston won the game 117-116, with Alperen Sengun hitting the game-winning basket on a play in which he simply bullied the Warriors around the rim after getting the feed from Kevin Durant, who poured in 31 points, 8 assists and 8 rebounds.

However, one key strategic decision by Rockets coach Ime Udoka was a bit of a head-scratcher late in the game. Udoka took Reed Sheppard out of the game with 4:51 remaining and didn't return until the final 16 seconds.

Sengun was inserted back in the lineup, which is understandable. However, at the 3:34 mark, Rockets reserve guard Aaron Holiday was inserted in the lineup, replacing Jae’Sean Tate.

Houston's closing lineup consisted of Holiday, Amen Thompson, Durant, Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. (who was absolutely sensational), until Josh Okogie subbed in for Sengun at the 33 second mark.

In other words, Holiday got the nod in a pressure-packed game down the stretch over Sheppard, Houston’s third overall draft pick from two seasons ago. Which goes against what we've heard about the Rockets' prioritizing Sheppard's development this season.

On the game, Holiday had six points on two-of-three shooting from deep, in addition to four assists in 22 minutes of action. Sheppard started the game and had 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, 2-of-4 shooting from deep and 2 assists.

The Rockets are now 8-4 when Holiday plays 20+ minutes this season and are 14-2 when Holiday makes multiple triples. Houston is 49-29 heading into Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns.