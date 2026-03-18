Injury Report: Rockets’ Star to Return for Rematch with Lakers

On Monday, the Rockets and Lakers faced off for the second time in the 2025-26 season, with a chance for Houston to grab a much-needed win and an important tie-breaker in the middle of the Western Conference standings.

Via flat second-half play, the Rockets would ultimately fall to the Luka Doncic-led Lakers by eight points, conceding 36 points to the MVP candidate, in addition to 18 points, five assists and five rebounds to LeBron James. More importantly, Houston would scored on 92 total points in the game, yet again unable to capitalize on the aggressive defense played on Kevin Durant.

If Houston wants any chance at moving back into the third seed this season, tonight is an essential must-win. They're already a game-and-a-half behind LA given Monday's loss, and would move 2.5 back, without the tie-breaker.

A win on Wednesday would not only mean separating themselves slightly from both Denver and Minnesota, but would immediately propel the Rockets past the Lakers standings-wise.

Luckily for Houston, they have reinforcements on the way that didn't play Monday.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Lakers ahead of tonight’s rematch:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right knee sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Los Angeles Lakers injuries:

Maxi Kleber — Out: Lumbar back strain

The Rockets continue to see some mainstays on their injury report, though the exclusion of two-time All-Star Alperen Sengun is a major boost for the team ahead of the rematch.

Sengun was listed out of Monday’s game with back soreness, and could’ve especially helped as the team’s lead play-maker. Los Angeles isn’t a defensive-minded team, meaning they could have few answers for Sengun’s savvy offense.

So far on the season, he’s averaging 20.2 points on 50% shooting, adding 8.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Both Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams continue to be listed out for the Rockets, with both being slated to miss the rest of the season due to respective injuries. Tristen Newton is out on G League assignment, and Jae’Sean Tate continues to work his way back from a knee sprain.

The Lakers’ injury report is the exact same as Monday’s, with only contributor Maxi Kleber being listed with a lumbar back strain. Los Angeles currently offers one of the healthiest teams in the league at this point in the season.

The Rockets and Lakers tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.