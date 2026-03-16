Rockets’ Star Questionable to Play in Crucial Matchup Against Lakers

The Rockets are set to face off against the Lakers tonight in an essential must-win game, should Houston want to maximize its regular season standing.

Houston and LA are neck and neck right now in the Western Conference, with the Lakers sitting at No. 3, and the Rockets sitting at No. 4 just a half-game back. Not only would a win tonight mean leap-frogging their direct opponent, it would also give them the season tie-breaker in the event they end up with the same record.

Where the Rockets have been so-so for weeks now — alternating wins and losses for their last nine games — the Lakers have found their groove, riding a five-game win-streak. Most recently, they were able to take down the Nuggets in overtime, the team that recently handed Houston its biggest loss of the season days ago.

Suffice it to say, tonight is a big test for the Rockets.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Lakers ahead of tonight’s crucial game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

JD Davison — Out: G League

Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Low back pain

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right knee sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Los Angeles Lakers injuries:

Maxi Kleber — Out: Lumbar back strain

The Rockets list five players on their injury report, with just one questionable and five listed out.

Star center Alperen Sengun continues to be questionable to play as he deals with back soreness. He missed the bout with the Pelicans for the same reason, and has intermittently dealt with injuries this season.

If the Rockets are to stand a chance against LA, they’ll need Sengun, and even more need him to be on his A-game. So far this season, he’s averaging 20.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and a team-high 6.1 assists, but has been up-and-down in the consistency department, offering high highs and low lows.

Starting point guard Fred VanVleet and center Steven Adams continue to be out, and are slated to be out the rest of the season. Forward Jae’Sean Tate remains out as he works back from a right knee sprain, and JD Davison is out tonight on G League assignment.

The Lakers are presently among the more healthy teams in the league, listing only Maxi Kleber out with a lumbar back strain.

The Rockets and Lakers tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.