Injury Report: Rockets to Face Undermanned Trail Blazers

On Friday night, the Houston Rockets will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers, hoping to earn their eighth win in nine tries.

After back-to-back losses, the Rockets have found their groove, jumping out to a 7-3 record in a tough Western Conference. Things haven't been seamless without lead guard Fred VanVleet holding the reigns, but the young Rockets' backcourt can be seen figuring things out in real-time.

Now, Houston will look to continue its hot-streak against Portland.

The Trail Blazers' 6-5 record doesn't quite tell the full picture, as they've been one of the stingiest two-way products in the league so far. They're the only team to have issued the defending-champion OKC Thunder a loss, and have built a strong defense behind players like Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan and more.

The Rockets will undoubtedly need to bring their A-game against Portland if they want to get the win, though the injury report will continue to play a factor in this early part of the season.

Here are both injury reports for the Rockets and Trail Blazers ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle

Kevon Harris — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee

Portland Trail Blazers injuries:

Javonte Cook — Out: G League

Scoot Henderson — Out: Left hamstring

Damian Lillard — Out: Left achilles tendon

Matisse Thybulle — Out: Left thumb

Blake Wesley — Out: Right foot

Yang Hansen — Out: G League

The Rockets continue to see two major contributors on their injury report: Fred VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith.

VanVleet is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season after suffering an an ACL tear in an offseason workout, which sent ripples across the team’s backcourt. Despite that, Houston’s offense has managed well without VanVleet’s scoring and play-making punch.

Finney-Smith could certainly be used, too, though he’s been unable to make his Rockets debut after undergoing ankle surgery in the offseason. He’ll be a solid addition on the wing with defense and shooting, once he makes his way back.

The Trail Blazers’ injury report is in rougher shape, with a myriad of talented contributors out for tonight’s game.

Guards in Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson are both out, as well as potential contributors in Matisse Thybulle and Blake Wesley.

The Rockets and Trail Blazers tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.