Jabari Smith was drafted by the Houston Rockets in the middle of their rebuilding phase. The Rockets had traded away their franchise player, James Harden, in 2021 and were in the midst of their first rebuild in over a decade. The Rockets drafted Jalen Green in the first year of the rebuild and with the third overall pick drafted Smith the following season.

Smith was seen as a two-way forward who could be a switchable defender and a rim protector. On the offensive end, the Rockets hoped Smith could continue his excellent outside shooting from his one year at Auburn and be a reliable stretch four or, at times, stretch five. However, when you are entering a rebuilding situation, it isn't always easy to develop as quickly as some people may expect.

At times, Smith struggled during his rookie season as he tried to navigate life as a rookie and life on a team that lost a lot more games than it won. The Rockets were valuing player development and high draft picks over wins during this time frame. Smith saw fellow rookie Tari Eason have a much more impactful season, averaging 12.8 points but shooting only .408 from the field and .307 from beyond the arc in 79 games.

However as the season have went on Smith improved every year. Especially once the Rockets moved on from their rebuilding phase and brought in Ime Udoka to become a more competitive team. Smith helped the Rockets reached their first playoff series since the 2020 season which was Harden last full season with the team. Now in his fourth season Smith has taken his game to another level.

Jabari Smith Is Having a Career Season for the Houston Rockets

The Rockets knew they had to make a change after their disappointing first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, and they did just that by bringing in future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. Adding Durant gave the Rockets the go-to offensive player they had been missing, and it led the Rockets to rank in the top five in most offensive categories through 30 games.

One of the main beneficiaries of Durant joining the team has been Smith who is having a career season. Smith is averaging a career high in points, 3-point percentage, overall percentage, assist and steals. Smith is also averaging a career high in minutes and has only missed one game the entire year.

Smith has been one of the Rockets' most consistent players all season as the Rockets have navigated injuries and added new players outside of Durant. Even with the setbacks, the Rockets are 20-10 after their win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Smith again was one of the Rockets' best players, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the win. It was his seventh double-double of the season and his fifth in the last nine games.

If Smith can continue to produce at the level, he has this season he may be the key for the Rockets to make their first deep playoff run since the 2017-18 season.