Kevin Durant Continues to Prove He Is a Willing Passer and That Benefits Everyone

The Houston Rockets knew exactly who they were getting when they traded for one of the best offensive players in NBA history. They were getting a great shooter, one of the most clutch players in NBA history, a player who you can go to in tough games throughout the season and especially in the playoffs.
The Rockets have been on a continual rise over the last two seasons. Improving by 19 games in 2023-24, which was an NBA best that season. Making the playoffs for the first time since 2020 last season and winning 52 games. Despite the improvement, they still came up short in the first round of the playoffs in part because they didn't have an offensive closer.
That prompted the Rockets to make the long-awaited trade for the future Hall of Famer. A trade that had been rumored for the last several months. The Rockets had to send out two starters, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, to make it happen, but they couldn't pass up the chance to bring in a player of Durant's caliber.
Kevin Durant's willingness to get everyone involved makes the game easier for his teammates
Everyone knows about Durant's elite shooting and ability to score from anywhere on the court but one aspect of his game hasn't been talked about as much and that is his willingness to pass the ball. It may seem like an obvious trait for a basketball player to have, but that is not always the case especially for a player who has accomplished what Durant has in his career.
Over his career, Durant has averaged over four assists a game for the last 12 seasons. Teams have made it a point to get the ball out of his hands, and when some players get double-teamed, they tend to either hold the ball or try to force the issue even with multiple defenders around them. Durant has been the opposite, and even though he has over 4 career assists a game, especially for someone who has been in the front court for most of his career, it doesn't fully reflect his unselfishness.
The Rockets brought in Durant to be the closer they desperately need, especially in the playoffs. They want Durant to bring his deadly outside shooting and ability to score anywhere on the court. The Rockets have so far seen those qualities, and they have also seen that Durant is willing to do whatever it takes to win, from scoring to being a willing playmaker when needed.