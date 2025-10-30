Kevin Durant Has Been Fourth Quarter Scorer Rockets Have Desperately Needed
The Houston Rockets were confident about a few things coming into the 2025-26 season. They were hoping their top five defense would carry over from the previous season. They knew the double big lineup would still be a weapon they could use all season long.
They knew that bringing in a player at the level of a Kevin Durant would improve their middle-of-the-road offense, especially in the fourth quarter. One of the main reasons for the blockbuster trade this past offseason was to bring in an elite offensive weapon.
The Rockets were carried more times than not in the last two seasons, especially last season, by their rebounding and defense. The Rockets were bottom-10 in 3-point and free-throw shooting, and they struggled against good-to-great defensive teams, especially in the playoffs.
The Rockets lost a heartbreaking seven-game series to the Golden State Warriors last season in part because they didn't have anyone who could score consistently against playoff-type defense. The Rockets trailed 3-1, and if not for Fred VanVleet's hot shooting from 3-point range, the series would never have reached a seventh game.
Immediately after the loss, the Rockets revisited the conversation they had with the Phoenix Suns during the previous trade deadline about a possible trade for Kevin Durant. Even though it didn't materialize at that time, the Rockets were able to make the move a few months later.
Durant, of course, is one of the best offensive players of all time. He is known for his ability to score over any defender and his clutch shooting, especially in the playoffs. Durant instantly transforms the Rockets' offense into the best it has been since James Harden left four years ago. Through four games, Durant has given the Rockets exactly what they needed on offense, especially in the fourth quarter.
Kevin Durant Has Been One of the Best Fourth Quarter Scorers to Start the Season
Through four games, Durant has averaged 9.7 points and shot 72.7 percent from the field in the fourth quarter. In his last two games, he has scored 26 points in the final period. In Wednesday's win over the Toronto Raptors, Durant closed out the game with 12 points in the fourth, which included three 3-pointers.
Every time the Raptors tried to get back into the game Durant would come up with a momentum killing basket. The Rockets went on to win their second game in a row improving their record to 2-2 on the season.
It is a small sample size but Kevin Durant so far this season has provided the Rockets exactly with what they needed for the last few seasons and that is a elite outside offensive weapon who can close out games and deliver in the playoff.