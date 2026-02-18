Kevin Durant Responds to Social Media Drama at Rockets’ Practice

Kevin Durant has garnered much of basketball's social media buzz over the last few days, and not for the right reasons. The 37-year-old star for the Houston Rockets has been linked to an X account that had inappropriate comments about many NBA players and personnel, including his Houston Rockets teammates.

Things surfaced on Sunday, while Durant was participating in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Fans started to talk on social media after seeing the superstar on his phone during warmups after the allegations arose.

The 6-foot-11 sniper spoke to Rockets media on Wednesday, responding to the buzz after being asked. He didn't confirm anything about the allegations that he owned this burner account and clearly didn't want to get involved in the conversation.

“I’m not here to get into Twitter nonsense. My teammates know what it is, we’ve been locked in the whole season.” pic.twitter.com/tX3vMtdBGV — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) February 18, 2026

“I know you gotta ask these questions, but I’m not here to get into Twitter nonsense,” Durant said. “But I get you all have to (ask). My teammates know what it is; we’ve been locked in the whole season. We had a great practice today, looking forward to the road trip.”

The organization has not addressed these rumors, so it is unclear what could come of this. If anything, the buzz might fade after some time. The Rockets resume play on Thursday, facing the Charlotte Hornets on the road. They'll finish out February with six games in 10 days, four being away and two being at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Durant is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists on incredible 51-40-88 shooting splits. He has been the biggest reason why the Rockets have the sixth-best offensive rating in the NBA.

They've struggled to take care of the ball without their only true point guard, Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL in September. What's more is their best rebounder, Steven Adams, is out for the season as well after undergoing ankle surgery.

At 33-20, good for the fourth seed in the Western Conference, Houston will need to make all of its final 29 games count in order to land home-court advantage in the playoffs. The West is extremely crowded, and a few tough losses could propel a title contender all the way back to the Play-In Tournament.

Outside of Adams and VanVleet, the Rockets should be fully healthy heading into Thursday after All-Star Weekend. They were a disappointing 2-3 in their final five games before the lengthy break, averaging just 101.6 points per game.