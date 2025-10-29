Kevin Durant Shares Keys to Rockets' Future Success
The Houston Rockets aren't necessarily off the start that they want, but perhaps it's the start that they need to get the fire lit and truly get the most out of this new group.
The Rockets picked up their first win of the season against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, but it didn't come without back-to-back losses to open the new NBA year. Houston fell to the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on the first night of the season, followed by a home loss to the Detroit Pistons.
Kevin Durant, the new star of the team, talked about how frustrated and motivated that team was following a 0-2 start. Houston looked rejuvenated after that, taking full advantage of a struggling Nets team.
Those first two games were the tests that Durant noted in a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. After opening night, the 37-year-old noted that more situations, like a double-overtime game against the best team in the league, are what will push Houston to be better.
"I just feel like more moments like last night [against the Thunder]," Durant said. "That's when you learn the best. We had some great plays late in the game. We had some bad plays playing against the champs who got continuity...
"We're basically a new team with a whole new lineup with six, seven plus guys. We're trying to figure it out... More tests like that. Pressure-packed, late games, I think that's gonna make us a better team, and how we deal with those situations. I think that's gonna define who we are. That's the toughest part of the game to master, is the late game.
"If we master that and continue to be in those positions to learn, I think we'll be fine."
The Rockets have been as good on offense as expected now that they have the 6-foot-11 sniper. Durant is averaging 26.3 points per game, while Houston has a top-five offensive rating. On the defensive end, however, they haven't been as impressive, ranking in the bottom half of the league.
There is still plenty of time to get things ironed out, and the Rockets are navigating life without Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL prior to the start of training camp. Durant believes these challenges on and off the court are what is necessary to get stronger and capture the ultimate prize.