Kevin Durant is Still Optimistic, Despite Rockets' Winless Start
The Houston Rockets entered the 2025-26 season with high expectations. Everyone tabbed them as one of the league's premier teams.
Especially in the Western Conference.
The addition of Kevin Durant signaled that the team was officially done rebuilding and ready to contend.
Not to mention how active they were in the summer, as it pertains to adding other pieces around Durant. Ditto for the development of Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.
Ime Udoka was also rewarded with a contract extension in the summer, as he'd entrenched himself as one of the league's best coaches.
However, two games in and the results haven't aligned with the expectations. Not in the slightest.
But the Rockets aren't necessarily sweating it. Not yet.
At least, according to Durant, who spoke to media following Houston's loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
"Obviously, adversity is tough. Losing is tough. But, it's gonna make us better. The coaching staff is pissed off.
Players are pissed off. We want a better outcome. And it's early, too. So, for us to feel that way, I like that kind of energy, coming into the gym."
The Rockets' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on opening night wasn't exactly surprising. They're the defending champs who are picked to win the title again.
And they didn't lose any key players. Again, that wasn't a surprise.
Although the Rockets had opportunities to win, it's somewhat understandable to lose to a team like that.
But Houston pushed them to two overtime periods.
Bad performances from Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason were contributing factors and the masses didn't necessarily expect that to happen again, at least to that extent.
Friday night's loss to the Pistons was very different. Granted, both games were winnable.
But Houston is a better team than the Pistons. No knock against Detroit, who is also a rising, up-and-coming young team, but these are the types of games that Houston expects to win.
Especially on a night that Durant had 37 points on just 18 shots. But yet again, Houston struggled to bring the ball up the court, much like in the opener.
They shot the three ball significantly better, to the tune of 45 percent from outside, which will usually win a game.
Most games, at least.
Except the Pistons also fared well from outside (41 percent) and they took more long-range shots.
And Eason and Sheppard were both bad again.
But it's still early in the season, like Durant said.