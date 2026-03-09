The Rockets Hold The No. 3 Seed Despite All Challenges

There is no perfect NBA team this season. There are teams that are closer to perfect than others, but every team has some sort of flaw that could be an advantage for an opponent during the grueling postseason. The Houston Rockets have their fair share of flaws as they've struggled to find wins against even teams they are favored against.

However, their direct competition has had similar struggles, leading to their loose hold on the No. 3 seed.

Things could change depending on the result of their game against the San Antonio Spurs, a difficult matchup for the Rockets and the team that exposed some of their weaknesses on a national stage.

For the Rockets to continue their hold on the three seed, they'll have to start by winning some games against their top tier competition and limit losses against the weaker competition.

The Rockets are preparing to take on some top competition against direct competitors like the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Each of these teams provides a unique challenge that could make victory difficult due to some of Houston's most glaring weaknesses.

Their weaknesses are covered a bit when Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün are playing at a high level and converting shots at an elite rate.

Şengün especially has needed a bit of a renewed effort offensively as his attempts close to the rim have been somewhat off in recent weeks. He had a resurgence in the Rockets' most recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers, taking on the challenge against Donovan Clingan and Portland's elite defense.

If he can continue that level of play against better competition, the Rockets could be well on their way to holding the coveted No. 3 seed.

Other teams are seeking that spot as well. The Timberwolves held it briefly before an afternoon intraconference defeat. The Nuggets have had a claim on the No. 3 seed this season, but they recently suffered a nearly 40-point loss in another intraconference loss.

Out of the Rockets, Timberwolves, and Nuggets, none of these teams have been able to make a solid claim on the No. 3 seed. Each team has been struggling with a mix of either injuries, inconsistent play, or poor production from role players.

One of these teams will likely finish with the No. 3 seed, while the other two will likely finish with a matchup against each other. For the Rockets to take the top spot of this group, they'll have to find more consistency with their top level performance, especially against top level opponents.