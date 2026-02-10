LA Clippers Get One Surprise Ahead of Rockets' Matchup

The Houston Rockets are set to face off against the LA Clippers tonight, hoping to grab some momentum before All-Star break.

On Saturday, Houston outlasted undermanned Oklahoma City, winning by six due to plenty of poised shot-making from forward Tari Eason. It wasn't pretty, but the Rockets will take all the wins they can get as they try to find their identity on both ends this season.

Now, Houston looks to a home back-to-back against the Clippers, seeking two more wins before an extended break that will send stars in Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun to Los Angeles.

Despite their recent success, the Clippers made massive moves at the NBA's trade deadline, shipping off two starters in hopes of bolstering their team for the future. And it's certain to send a ripple effect through tonight's game.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight's game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

LA Clippers injuries:

Bradley Beal — Out: Left hip fracture

Darius Garland — Out: Left toe injury management

Three of the four players listed on tonight’s injury report are out for the season, making for no real surprises.

Houston’s two players are Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams. VanVleet has yet to play this season following an ACL injury in the offseason, and Adams is now set to miss the rest of the season following season-ending ankle surgery in late-January.

Both players have left big holes in the Rockets’ roster, with VanVleet projected to garner the bulk of the handling and play-making duties, and Adams being one of the better rebounding forces in the entire league, especially on the offensive glass.

LA will be without Bradley Beal for the remainder of the season, who suffered a left hip fracture in early November. New Clippers’ star Darius Garland — traded from Cleveland in a swap for James Harden — is listed as out as he continues to deal with a toe injury.

LA does see one positive surprise in the exclusion of guard Bennedict Mathurin, who was grabbed in the trade that sent center Ivica Zubac to Indiana, will make his Clippers debut tonight. He’s averaging 17.8 points per game on 43% shooting this season.

The Rockets and Clippers tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX. They’ll face off again tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT.