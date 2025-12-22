Losses to the Kings and Pelicans Could Cost the Rockets Later in the Season

The Houston Rockets went into their most extended road trip of the season knowing that their earlier schedule, with multiple days off between games and a rare back-to-back, would change during this six-game stretch. The Rockets also realized that matchups against teams like the Denver Nuggets, whom they would face twice on this road trip, and the Los Angeles Lakers would be their toughest.

The Rockets also knew that, even though they would have two of the teams with the worst records on their schedule during this road trip, they couldn't take them for granted. The Rockets have faced off against the at-the-time five-win New Orleans Pelicans and the six-win Sacramento Kings.

The Pelicans had dealt with injuries all season, particularly to oft-injured Zion Williamson, and had struggled to come out of the game. Even with Williamson back in the lineup, the Rockets were heavy favorites going into the game. Ime Udoka has preached to his team over the last few seasons that you can't go into a game expecting to win just because you are the better team on paper.

It seemed the Rockets listened to their head coach as they built their early first-half lead to 25 in the third quarter. The Rockets were coming off a tough overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets, and it seemed they were using this game to get back on track; however, that wasn't how the fourth quarter went.

The cracks started to show in the third quarter, as the Pelicans scored easily and at will for most of it, but the Rockets also scored over 30 points, so that limited the damage. In the fourth quarter, the Rockets couldn't keep up, allowing the Pelicans to come all the way back and eventually win in overtime. It was the largest comeback in the NBA this season.

That was a wake-up call for the team as they defeated the Nuggets on Saturday in one of their best wins of the season. The Rockets again had a double-digit fourth-quarter lead this time against the six-win Kings and seemed to be on their way to their 18th win of the season. The Rockets lead by 14 points in the fourth quarter, and that is when the Kings used the same strategy most teams have against the Rockets: double-teaming Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant.

Just as in the previous loss to the Pelicans the Kings were able to get back into the game as the Rockets fell apart in the fourth quarter. The Rockets still had a five-point lead with under 45 seconds left but multiple mistakes led to the Kings tying the game on a late Westbrook 3-pointer and winning in overtime.

The NBA season is a long and at times arduous journey. One loss in December does not end your season, nor is it impossible to come back from. However, as the season goes on, especially in a tough Western Conference where every game takes on greater significance, losing to two of the league's worst teams could be costly at the end of the season.

In the Tough Western Conference Every Game Takes on Added Weight

Dec 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) celebrates after scoring a basket in overtime against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Year in and year out, the Western Conference is the tougher conference to advance in the playoffs. Throughout the season, the standings are usually separated by only a few games between seeds 2-8 as teams jockey for position.

This season has been no different, as only three games separate seeds 2-6, with the Rockets currently at the sixth seed after their loss Sunday in Sacramento. The Rockets were just in the third seed a week ago before losing three out of four games. Just like that, the Rockets went from home-court advantage to starting every series on the road if the playoffs started today.

As mentioned earlier, it is a long season, and even the top teams go through stretches when they are not playing their best basketball. However, the great teams don't let it happen too often, especially against the bottom-tier teams, and if the Rockets don't want these games to bite them at the end of the season, they have to right the ship sooner rather than later.