NBA Playoffs: Biggest Matchups to Watch in Rockets vs. Lakers

Back in March, the Los Angeles Lakers rattled off two straight wins in Houston against the Rockets, and at the time, both teams' fate looked to be decided. The Lakers seemed destined for a deep playoff run, while the Rockets looked decimated due to poor play.

14 games later, the regular season is done, but the script has completely flipped for both sides.

Los Angeles will host Houston in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but the home team has caught a tough injury bug. Luka Dončić (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (hamstring) will miss time into the postseason, leaving it up to a 41-year-old LeBron James to bear the load.

Meanwhile, the Rockets have found new life, winning nine of their last 10 games amid an offensive surge. Even without Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, they're looking good heading into the playoffs, but it won't be easy despite the Lakers' missing stars.

Still, the matchups in this series will be extremely entertaining to watch. Here are the three biggest duels to watch in what could be a chess match:

3. Alperen Şengün and Deandre Ayton

Despite the critics, Şengün is an offensive savant as a two-time All-Star. The Turkish big man is averaging 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game as an all-around contributor.

Meanwhile, Ayton struggled to assimilate to JJ Redick's system for most of the regular season, but has become an effective role player leading up to the playoffs.

The Lakers went 19-5 in their final 24 games, and Ayton averaged 11.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and a block across that stretch. He has become more of a defending rebounder than a scorer, but Redick could ask him to do more of that with Dončić and Reaves out.

Depending on how Ime Udoka plays Clint Capela, Şengün and Ayton will be a key matchup to watch in this series. In the paint, it will be an offensively-driven big man facing a bruising, towering center.

2. Houston's Defensive Wings and LeBron James

To save the suspense, Kevin Durant and LeBron James battling it out in the late stages of their careers is THE matchup to watch, but don't forget that Houston carries some elite ball-stoppers on the perimeter.

Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. are all impressive defenders and could easily face James on most possessions to take pressure off Durant. Which one will add to The King's long list of postseason pests?

Thompson's athleticism could be useful against the 41-year-old star, but Eason is way more physical. Smith could slide into that matchup at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan.

1. Kevin Durant and LeBron James

Durant and James have met in 14 postseason games, with the Slim Reaper having won nine. But this is the first time since 2012 in which he is definitively the best player on his team while going up against James in the playoffs.

James will likely have the tough task of guarding Durant, but Redick could also force ball-stoppers like Marcus Smart and Jarred Vanderbilt onto him as well.

Either way, this is likely the last time James and Durant will go at it in the playoffs with retirement looming. Even though the Lakers' top two players are out, cherish this series.