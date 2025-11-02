NBA Trade Idea Swaps Rockets' Fred VanVleet for Celtics' Swingman
The Houston Rockets are starting to find a groove, having rattled off three straight wins after starting the season 0-2. While there were plenty of questions after the back-to-back losses, the Rockets are slowly starting to adapt to life without Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL before training camp.
While Houston's offense looks elite with the top rating in the league (126.5), there are still some long-term questions with the guard room being so thin. Reed Sheppard and Josh Okogie are solid options as a committee, which is how the team will attack the issue, according to Ime Udoka.
However, there's still a lack of depth and impact with Okogie's limited production and Sheppard struggling a bit to start the season.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently proposed a three-team trade that could ultimately save the season and give Houston added star power in Kevin Durant's first year with the team. The Rockets would swap out Sheppard and the injured VanVleet for a guard with a championship pedigree.
Rockets receive: Derrick White (via BOS), Haywood Highsmith (via BKN), $5 million Reed Sheppard trade exception
Celtics receive: Reed Sheppard (via HOU), Jalen Wilson (via BKN), 2029 first-round pick (via HOU), $28.1 million Derrick White trade exception
Nets receive: Fred VanVleet (via HOU), 2027 first-round pick (via HOU)
The move would certainly rock the NBA, with the Boston Celtics taking even more of a step back after gutting nearly half of the starting lineup this offseason. The Brooklyn Nets, with the amount of cap space they have, could take on VanVleet's contract.
As for the Rockets, they'd be one step closer to taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder in a crowded Western Conference. White is the two-way player they need.
"White has championship experience, is comfortable at both guard spots, shoots well and plays defense," Pincus wrote. "He's expensive, but the Rockets stay under the first apron this year and can try to negotiate a deal with Tari Eason (restricted) this summer that keeps the franchise under the projected second apron."
The Celtics would be inclined to do the deal due considering how much worse they look without Jayson Tatum and a good supporting cast. The Nets could benefit the most in the long term, as the Rockets have swap rights with their 2027 first-round pick. The trade would not only take that away but give them an extra pick for the rebuild.