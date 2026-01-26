NBA Western Conference Tiers: Where Do the Rockets Rank?

With the NBA a little more halfway through the regular season, we have a clearer picture of where teams stack up in the standings. The Western Conference has been an absolute dogfight outside of the No. 1 seed, with every slate of games bringing drastic changes to the seeding.

At this point, though, there's a solid idea of where each team would fall in a list of tiers. The Houston Rockets, at 27-16, have gone through some rough patches, but they've also picked things up a bit with an impressive 5-2 stretch of their last seven games.

Where do the Rockets stack up against the rest of the conference, and where do the rest of the West's teams belong in a tier list?

Tier 5: Lottery Hopefuls

Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings

With the Clippers finding their groove after a brutal start, the Mavericks and Grizzlies would really only make the Play-In Tournament if they or the Warriors fall behind. It's not impossible, but the destiny for this tier of teams has been set.

The Jazz, Pelicans and Kings are fighting for a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, hoping to land one of the few generational prospects this year's class has to offer. As for Dallas and Memphis, internal issues have marred their seasons, and trade rumors surrounding Ja Morant and Anthony Davis will persist if they aren't moved by the Feb. 5 deadline.

Tier 4: Play-In Likely

LA Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors

The Clippers have gone 14-3 after starting the season 6-21. They've arguably been the league's hottest team since mid December, and have a chance to move in the standings amid Golden State's uncertain future.

The Warriors are in their bleakest situation since before the dynasty started over a decade ago. With Jimmy Butler out for the season and Jonathan Kuminga at a breaking point with the organization, Stephen Curry is left with little to no help moving forward. Golden State might have to punt this season and hope for a big splash this summer.

The Trail Blazers, although 23-23, have been a nice surprise in 2025-26. Deni Avdija is looking like a legitimate All-NBA talent, with the rest of the young core developing at a great pace. Portland could easily remain a top-nine seed, winning games off of fast-paced hoops and offensive rebounding.

Tier 3: Not Quite At the Top

Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns

And here's where the Rockets land. Yes, wins over the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs have shown just how special they can be with some tweaks, but they also went 10-11 from Dec. 1 to Jan. 15. There are still so many questions regarding offensive efficiency without a true point guard, which keeps them out of the second tier.

The Lakers and Timberwolves have hit rough patches of their as of late. Los Angeles is 4-6 in its last 10 games, while Minnesota is riding a four-game losing streak heading into Sunday's matchup against the Warriors. There's just too much uncertainty regarding both teams, but these are also dangerous sleepers come playoff time.

In reality, the Suns should be in their own tier because they have exceeded everyone's expectations. A team once expected to be a bottom-feeder after trading Kevin Durant has soared to 27-18, legitimately contending for a playoff seed. Similar to Houston as of late, Phoenix has won games with elite rebounding and defense, which are great strengths to have down the line.

Tier 2: Top Contenders

San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets

The Spurs and Nuggets are not just knocking on the door of the Thunder; they're about to barge in. This is more due to Oklahoma City having gone 11-8 since Dec. 13, but San Antonio has shown it can become the top dog eventually, even without major Victor Wembanyama production.

The Spurs are consistently giving Wembanyama help with the emergence of a legitimate supporting cast. Their guard committee has been off the charts, with the team having a few second options and not just De'Aaron Fox running the point.

As for the Nuggets, they've remained afloat without Nikola Jokic, who is expected to return by the end of the month. At 31-15, Denver, like San Antonio, has proven to have a legitimate supporting group around an MVP candidate, with Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and a surprise breakout from Peyton Watson.

Tier 1: Reigning Champions

Oklahoma City Thunder

Not much has to be said about the Thunder. The reigning champs are still above the rest of the NBA, and although that 11-8 record in 19 games is something to talk about, their recent shortcomings have been the buzz, when in reality, the strengths far outweigh that.

Oklahoma City will have to figure out how to create an efficient offense from the perimeter outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren. Ajay Mitchell has been a nice surprise off the bench, but Lu Dort and Alex Caruso have been pure defenders and minimal offensive contributors. Jalen Williams has also struggled coming back from hand surgery.