NBA Writer Believes Ja Morant-Rockets Trade Isn't Worth it for Houston
The Ja Morant trade rumors are getting louder amid drama with Memphis and its coaching staff. The Grizzlies are a disappointing 4-6 to start the season, and the star point guard has lost his joy, according to talks with reporters following a call-out to the coaches that saw him get suspended for a game.
Since that incident, the Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves have been listed as teams that are monitoring Morant. However, the Houston Rockets are also a potential destination for the 26-year-old, according to NBA executives.
The move makes sense on the surface for Houston. The team has the assets to eventually go after Morant when more contracts become movable on December 15, and the Rockets could be in need of a point guard based on the fact that Fred VanVleet tore his ACL prior to the 2025-26 season. Houston is running the one by committee, and Morant would fill that hole in a thing frontcourt.
However, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey believes that a Morant-Rockets partnership makes no sense right now. The 6-foot-2 star's slash-first play style and recent drop-off in production should lead Houston to stick with Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard as the main floor generals.
"In terms of on-court ability and fit alone, he just doesn't make a lot of sense for the Rockets," Bailey wrote. That's while acknowledging the absence of Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL just before this season started. When that news broke, it was fair to think Houston had a need at the 1.
"At his peak, Morant was one of the most exciting and naturally gifted players in the NBA. Dropping this version of Ja, or even one that's 90 percent of the old version, would potentially derail Houston's dynamic, unpredictable attack.
"Instead of taking what would amount to be, at best, a roll of the dice on Morant rediscovering some of his old magic, Houston should just keep developing Thompson and Sheppard on the fly. They're already winning while doing that. And long-term, Thompson could absolutely be better than Morant ever was."
Morant is currently averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.2 steals on rough shooting splits this season. It's certainly a far cry from his peak, as he was once regarded as a top player in the NBA, averaging over 25 points per game for multiple seasons. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to stay healthy or recreate that production in recent years.
Thompson, on the other hand, is a rising star at 22 years old. The 6-foot-7 wing is averaging 18 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season, and just made an All-Defensive First Team. Sheppard has had his ups and downs since being drafted, but he is a solid rotation piece now and for the future.