Rockets get Short Injury Report Ahead of Needed Game vs. Raptors

The Houston Rockets are set to face off against the Toronto Raptors tonight, desperately needing a get-right game after flailing against San Antonio.

Despite an up and down season as a whole, the Rockets have placed themselves firmly in the Western Conference's postseason race, currently standing as the No. 4 seed. They're just a half-game back from No. 3 and a half-game ahead of No. 5, and are amid a hot and cold stretch at 3-3 in their last six games.

That makes tonight's matchup against a manageable Toronto squad all the more important. The Raptors have seen a solid season, landing as the East's No. 5 seed presently, but winnable games like tonight's will be the difference in Houston grabbing the highest seed possible and falling into the middle of the pack.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Raptors ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right knee sprain

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL Repair

Toronto Raptors injuries:

Chucky Hepburn — Out: G League

Trayce Jackson-Davis — Out: Right hand middle finger dislocation

AJ Lawson — Out: G League

Collin Murray-Boyles — Out: Left thumb sprain

Jakob Poeltl — Questionable: Illness

The Rockets list just four players on their injury report, with none of this season’s longtime starters listed.

Major contributors in Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams continue to remain out, though the two have been expected to miss the rest of the season for some time now. It's obviously un-ideal for Houston to move forward without its starting point guard and one of its best rotational bigs, but it's a necessity at this point in the season.

The most notable exclusions are Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr., who have been on the injury report here and there for the last few weeks.

Also listed is forward Jae’Sean Tate, who continues to work his way back from a knee sprain, as well as Tristen Newton, who is out on G League assignment.

The Raptors see a relatively short injury report, with a few of their listings out due to G League assignment, though they’re set to be without a few contributors. Center Jakob Poeltl is questionable to play due to illness, and young bigs in rookie Collin Murray-Boyles and Trayce Jackson-Davis are both listed out with respective finger injuries.

The Rockets and Raptors tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.