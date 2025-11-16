Reed Sheppard's Rise Has Led Rockets Renewed Energy

The Houston Rockets have shown flashes of the team many projected them to be coming into the season. While the defense hasn't quite returned to the elite level it was at last season, the offense has clearly taken several large steps forward to become an elite offensive squad. Much of the credit belongs to the performance of Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant, the two offensive dynamos running the show for Houston.

However, some of the team's reserves have been making major contributions, especially second-year player Reed Sheppard.

Sheppard has shown major improvement this year on both sides of the floor. His ability to knock down deep-range shots at a high level has been a major boost to the team's shooting percentages from beyond the three-point line.

This part of his game was the quickest to translate from his collegiate career, being drafted as an elite shooter with point guard upside.

Sheppard is finally showing some of his guard upside with his performance in recent games. He has helped setting up his teammates for easy scores while also creating for himself around screens with the ball in his hands.

He and Amen Thompson have been trusted to run more of the offense this season after the major injury to Fred VanVleet. Both players have been integral to the offense's organization outside of the ball handling duties between Durant and Sengun.

Sheppard has had a major impact on the offense, but that hasn't been his only significant contribution. He has also made improvements on the defensive end, which has been a helpful development for the team as the Rockets have attempted to climb their defense back to last season's effectiveness.

He has quick hands that can disrupt opposing ball handlers when they attempt to gather the ball for shots. He is also quick on his feet, helping to stay in front of offensive players.

Sheppard can still be a liability at times against elite ball handlers or scorers, but he has become a much-improved defender as the team defense has improved.

The team defense took a major hit after the injury to Tari Eason in Houston's last game, so it'll need more contributions from players like Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr. to keep the defense afloat. The return of Dorian Finney-Smith should be a major addition to the defense as well, but Sheppard can't be a liability on defense, as he will likely be a target for opposing offenses.

Sheppard has been a revelation for the team's offense. While he still has places to improve, he has been a large factor behind the Rockets' resurgence. His growth could lead Houston to new heights throughout the season.