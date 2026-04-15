Reed Sheppard Will be Paramount in Rockets' Matchup vs. Lakers

Reed Sheppard's 2025-26 NBA season was always expected to be a pivotal one, at least as it pertains to the Houston Rockets having a mere modicum of success. Sheppard's rookie season was essentially a redshirt year.

It was unknown what he was capable of doing at the NBA level, despite him being the third overall pick in his draft class. And depending on who you ask, the 2024 draft class wasn't exactly loaded with All-NBA players and future supermax players.

Also, depending on who you ask, Stephon Castle would've been the better pick for the Rockets. The pressure was on Sheppard.

Although Houston went on a shopping spree and was one of the most active teams across the league in the offseason, they didn't address their need for guards or shooters.

Sheppard was going to have to check both boxes. Again, the pressure was on him.

And Rockets coach Ime Udoka had Sheppard on a very short leash. The slightest defensive lapse would not only get him subbed out, but pulled for the remainder of the game.

But his effectiveness in the starting lineup became impossible to ignore. Or to even gloss over. Although up until the end of the season, Sheppard only started when one of the Rockets' core starters was sidelined due to injury.

All told, Sheppard started 21 games and the Rockets went 17-4 in those games. Sheppard scored at least 20 points in 12 games this season and the Rockets went 9-3 in such games.

The Rockets were 4-2 when Sheppard scored at least 25 points. There's more data but I think you get the point. At least I'd be surprised if you didn't.

Sheppard could be the key to the Rockets going on a title run, as explained by Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey.

"The Houston Rockets were dealing with two problems for much of this season: needing an offensive identity beyond offensive rebounding and needing their coach to trust Reed Sheppard a little more.

By Game 82, they appeared to have both things figured out. And the answers work together.

Sheppard became a more regular starter down the stretch of the season. After Sunday's blowout over the aggressively tanking Memphis Grizzlies, Houston is now 17-4 when Sheppard starts."

Bailey continued, noting the effect that Sheppard has on Kevin Durant.

"And having him on the floor with Durant gives the superstar precious extra time and space to break down his one-on-one matchups.

That duo will be crucial in beating the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round and potentially pulling off an upset in the next."

On the season, Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 43 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from deep, 80.2 percent from the foul line. In Houston's three games against the Lakers during the regular season, Sheppard averaged 11.7 points, 2.3 assists, two steals and 42.4 percent from the field.