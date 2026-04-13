The Houston Rockets concluded their 2025-26 regular season schedule on Sunday with a blowout win over the Utah Jazz despite not playing their entire starting lineup. This victory capped one of their best offensive campaigns in franchise history, even as the Rockets rested players because they were locked into the fifth seed and had no control over who they'd play in the first round.

The Rockets finished the season 52-30, the exact record as last season, but once you look at both seasons as a whole, they were nothing alike. The Rockets were a young team for the most part, and their two best players were both only in their fourth season in the NBA.

Heading into the playoffs this season, your best player is 37-year-old Kevin Durant, who has seen everything you can see in the playoffs, and along with Sengun, who now has some playoff experience, will look to get the Rockets into the second round for the first time since 2020.

Before we move on from the 2025-26 regular season and breakdown the Rockets' first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, we have to look at one of the more interesting parts of the Rockets' season and that is the Rockets' offense, which has seen plenty of highs and lows this season but overall was one of their best offensive seasons in decades.

Despite the ups and downs all season, specifically from the Rockets' offense, the Rockets still had one of the best offenses they have had in a long time. Players like Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith, and Reed Sheppard all had career years on the offensive end, and that did play a part in the Rockets' improved offense, but the number one reason without a doubt was Kevin Durant.

The Rockets Had One of Their Best Offensive Seasons in Decades, and Kevin Durant Is the Main Reason Why

Apr 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Rockets had a lot of ups and downs this season, from major injuries to blown fourth-quarter leads to poor 3-point shooting and a stagnant offense overall. Despite all the issues the Rockets have had this season, they still finished with one of their best offensive seasons in decades.

The Rockets finished the season scoring 115.7 points per game, which is their fifth-best scoring season in franchise history. The Rockets finish the season shooting 47.9 percent from the field, their best mark since the 1994-95 season, when they won their second championship; they finished tenth in 3-point percentage and had their best offensive rating in franchise history.

All the above numbers can be traced to one player's arrival this season: Kevin Durant. Durant, despite turning 37 years old this season, has not missed a step. Durant is still one of the best players in the NBA and almost had another 50-40-90 season, finishing just short of an 87.4 percent free-throw shooting clip. Durant finished the season scoring 26 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

Durant's effect on the team isn't just about his own play; it's about the impact he has on everyone around him. Opposing teams have to force the ball out of his hands throughout the game, or he will dissect their defense. That more often than not gives his teammates an open shot or leaves defenses out of position, trying to recover to shooters.

Earlier, I mentioned that several players had career seasons, and the main reason was Durant’s gravity and his willingness to pass. The 2025-26 season may not have been the most beautiful brand of basketball Rockets fans have seen from their team, but it has been one of their most productive seasons on offense, and the main reason is Kevin Durant.