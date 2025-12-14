Reinforcements Arriving Soon For The Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been playing well despite dealing with some injuries to important parts of Houston's success moving forward. Some of the team's most important players have missed games in the early part of the season, and some impactful players have missed significant stretches as the Rockets have managed some early-season injuries. However, the Rockets may be expecting reinforcements to arrive soon as some of their players prepare to return from injury.

Dorian Finney-Smith hasn't played a minute for the Rockets this season. His impact on the defensive end could be his most important contribution to the team.

Finney-Smith could also add to the team's hot shooting start, bringing elite catch-and-shoot abilities.

Recent reports have shown Finney-Smith ramping up his workload during practice, meaning he could be on the short track to returning to the team for play.

Tari Eason is on a shorter track to returning for the Houston Rockets, another defensive stalwart for the team.

The Rockets have missed Eason's pesky on-ball defense, and he has been shooting at a high level to start the season. Eason's defense supports the on-ball efforts of Amen Thompson, forcing opposing offenses to have to battle through two elite defensive wings

The combination of Thompson, Eason, Finney-Smith, and Jabari Smith Jr. is a daunting wing rotation of high-performing defensive players with long wingspans and varied offensive skills.

Getting all of these players healthy and active is the biggest focus for the Rockets in the short term as they look to find some consistency in their rotation.

Houston's depth is a large part of their potential contention chances, but having their entire rotation healthy is vital for their chances.

The rotation has seen more appearances from Clint Capela as Steven Adams has sat a few games out this season. Houston's big man rotation is crucial against teams with high-performing big men like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, the two teams ahead of the Rockets in the Western Conference standings.

The increased rest to start the season could play a big role for the Rockets as they look to get their full roster back and ready for a push into the New Year.

As their players look to develop into their roles, the Rockets need real game time action to prepare for the postseason, assuming they can keep their health moving into the playoffs.

There's plenty of time to prepare before the postseason, but getting the rotation healthy as soon as possible is currently the priority.