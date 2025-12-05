Rockets' Tari Eason Expected Back This Month

Tari Eason entered the 2025-26 NBA season with a chip on his shoulder. He watched half of his Houston Rockets teammates land new contracts, while he, too, was up for a new deal.

Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Aaron Holiday, Jeff Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Steven Adams -- all players who landed new deals from the Rockets' front office.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, and Kevin Durant -- all players who were granted multi-year deals despite not even being on the Rockets' roster in 2024-25.

Eason ultimately wound up being the lone exception. Negotiations went down to the wire and the deadline passed without Eason landing a new contract.

One can imagine how bummed out he was. Well, we don't have to try imagining. He wore it on his face during Media Day. And it was evident based on his performance at the onset.

Well, his first two performances. He was the worst performer on the team after the first two games, which were both losses.

Well, he and Reed Sheppard.

Both players turned it around in a major way.

Eason began showing positive signs in Houston's third game against the Brooklyn Nets, leading the team with 22 points on nearly 83 percent true shooting.

The next eight games proved Eason was back to his usual self, averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 55.1 percent from the floor and 56.8 percent from deep.

Then disaster struck.

Eason got injured early in Houston's victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Which illustrates once more how cruel sports can be.

Especially for a player like Eason, who has missed extensive time throughout his four year career.

(93 games, to be exact).

The good thing is that the Rockets are expecting him to return soon. Very soon.

As in this month.

Well, officially, before the end of the month.

Eason has been the Rockets' best outside shooter this season, shooting 50.9 percent from three on 4.8 attempts.

All told, Eason has averaged 11.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 49.5 percent from the field, 63.7 percent effective shooting and 64.2 percent true shooting.

And elite defense. Not to mention glass eating abilities (at 1.5 offensive rebounds per contest).

The Rockets have gone 6-2 in Eason's absence.