Why Houston Rockets Center Alperen Sengun is Ready to Dominate More

While the Houston Rockets are currently placed in the top five in the Western Conference with a 31-17 record, the team knows that it needs to play at a higher level to truly be a top contender.

Injuries have certainly played a part from the start of the season, but the Rockets have been able to overcome some of those setbacks so far.

Rockets’ fourth-year center Alperen Sengun has not been immune to setbacks this year as he has dealt with a couple of lower-body injuries that kept him out of a couple of games in December and January. Sengun has not let that stop him for the most part, even playing through ongoing discomfort while receiving treatment.

His right ankle sprain in early January was considered to be severe, but he returned within eight days. It seems like Sengun is now approaching full strength, and that the ankle may have played a part in his somewhat inconsistent play through January. However, there is no doubt he is considered an All-Star talent and may have just missed the selection this season.

After the Rockets’ 118-114 win over the Pacers on Monday night, Sengun was the player of the game with a season high 39 points on 52% shooting, along with 16 rebounds and five assists. It was one of the best games of his career, and much needed without the presence of All-Star forward Kevin Durant.

This was a strong start to February, and he was interviewed by Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network postgame where Sengun made it clear that he’s ready to dominate.

"I needed to be more aggressive today"

--Alperen Sengun on the #Rockets playing without KD tonight (left ankle sprain)



Alpi with a big night against the Pacers & talked with @SportsVanessa after the game

🏀39 PTS🏀16 REB (7 OFF)🏀5 AST@HoustonRockets WIN 118-114 #AllFire pic.twitter.com/gom8nEkCt8 — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) February 3, 2026

Sengun’s Time to Attack

Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) attempts to control the ball as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“January has passed now. It’s getting into February, so I gotta wake up. I had a sloppy last month. It’s a new month, and I just got to dominate every game,” Sengun said.

The 23-year-old has put up strong numbers throughout the year and currently averages 21.4 points per game, along with 9.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists on over 50% shooting. The Pacers game was his best yet, and this was why.

“Staying aggressive, I didn’t settle and just kept attacking,” Sengun said. As a result, the Rockets dominated in the paint and constantly kept getting free throw attempts.

Sengun himself realizes he’s got to step up and perform at the level he is capable of. It seems as if he wants to really push the pedal inside the paint and assert his physicality.

“I’ve got to change my mindset. When I’m missing, I can’t just keep looking back at my misses. I got to keep going,” Sengun said.

Whether as a facilitator or being in a position to score, Sengun wants to attack the basket. He kept mentioning aggressiveness.

Without KD, Alpi realized that he’s got to attack more and go to the rim. In the previous two games without Durant, the Rockets won, but Sengun struggled a bit. This time, he didn’t. It ended up working big-time for the Rockets on the road in a place where they haven’t won in over seven years.

It’s a tough stretch coming up for Houston, and the Rockets will need Sengun at his best, whether KD is available or not. The All-Star break coming up will definitely help Sengun be at 100% for the stretch run to the playoffs.