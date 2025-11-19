Rockets' Alperen Sengun Predicted as Early All-Star Selection

Houston Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games this season, in addition to nabbing ten or more rebounds in seven of his last eight games.

On the year, Sengun is averaging 23 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 1 block, 48 percent from the field, 44.7 percent from three and 73.9 percent from the foul line.

He's pretty much averaging career highs in every category. Well, almost every category.

And for as impressive as those numbers are, his 3-point percentage really jumps off the page. Keep in mind, this is a player who was shooting 23 percent from long-range just a year ago.

Sengun worked with his Turkish coach all summer and made his outside shooting a priority.

More than just the outside shooting, he and Kevin Durant have created a dynamic, nearly unstoppable two-man game. They've successfully played off each other, to put it politely.

In fact, in the Rockets' last game against the Orlando Magic, both players scored 30 points.

(We won't discuss the efficiency for Sengun, or lack thereof).

And it was the second game in a row in which both players scored at least 25 points.

(I'd expect a lot more of that this season).

Sengun as the Rockets' initiator in the half court has been long overdue. At least for anyone who has watched this Rockets team in previous seasons.

The offensive adjustment was forced, due to the injury to Fred VanVleet in the offseason.

The Rockets 23-year-old center could be in line for his second consecutive All-Star season, at least according to Yahoo Sports NBA writer Nekias Duncan, who put together his early (very early) 2026 All-Star predictions.

Duncan explained.

"I have really enjoyed the Şengün Experience. The awkward cadence of his drives, the fancy footwork, the audacious passes, the freedom with which he’s pulling from deep. The pick-and-roll reps as the ball-handler, his growing nuance and comfort defensively; it’s all popping for me. He’s firmly been Houston’s best and most impactful player this year — a huge sign of respect considering the Hall of Famer he’s playing with."

Duncan's prediction seems highly likely, as Sengun has bested his performance from his All-Star campaign one year ago.