Rockets' Alperen Sengun Proving to Be a Top Center to Start the NBA Season
The Houston Rockets are beginning to get back on track, having rattled off back-to-back wins with a 2-2 record. The first two games of the season were a bit disappointing, but the Rockets have begun to find a groove offensively, averaging 127.8 points per game.
When Houston acquired Kevin Durant early in the 2025 offseason, the drastic improvement in offense was expected. It wasn't just that the 6-foot-11 sniper would provide go-to scoring and more range, but it would take the load off the young players' shoulders. That includes Alperen Sengun, the team's All-Star center.
Sengun has certainly benefited from Durant's presence. So far this season, he's proving to be one of the best centers in the league, and could be poised for his second All-Star appearance. Last season, the Turkish big man averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists, leading the Rockets to 52 wins and the No. 2 seed in a crowded Western Conference.
This season, those numbers have jumped to 23.8 points, eight rebounds, 7.3 assists and two steals per game. Sengun is scoring more on great efficiency, shooting 49.2% from the field and 57.1% from three. What's most impressive is that he's shooting incredibly from deep while taking the most threes per game in his career (3.5).
It's only been four games, so there's plenty of time for Sengun to cool off or get even hotter, but the start has certainly been impressive. On opening night, against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, he put up 39 points, 11 rebounds, seven rebounds, two steals and a block while shooting 12-for-24 from the field and 5-for-8 from three.
The 6-foot-11 center has paired well with his new veteran star. Sengun and Durant have led Houston to a 125.2 offensive rating, leading the NBA as of Nov. 1. While the Rockets have lacked their veteran floor general in Fred VanVleet, Sengun has filled in as a playmaker, expanding upon that strength that he had displayed in the past.
Houston's defense hasn't been great to start the season, but Sengun and Durant's offense have certainly made up for it.
While other centers such as Victor Wembanyama and Nikola Jokic have been making MVP cases, Sengun is playing like a top-five big man with his all-around skill set and production. The Rockets will need that production from him down the road as they look to contend for a title.