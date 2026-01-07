Rockets' Star Duo Lands in Top 10 of Second NBA All-Star Fan Vote Update

When considering some of the top duos in the NBA this season, the Houston Rockets' one-two punch of Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun has to be in the conversation.

The Rockets are 22-11, with both Durant and Sengun in contention for an All-NBA team. Naturally, this has both of them in the All-Star conversation as well.

Durant, now 37 years old, is still one of the NBA's most talented and efficient scorers. He's averaging 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 52-40-90 shooting splits, on track to hit the 50-40-90 Club for the third time in his career.

Sengun, after making his first All-Star appearance last season, has continued to be an effective player in almost all areas of the game. The Turkish center is putting up 21.8 points, nine rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Given the team's success and elite production from the two, it's no surprise that Durant and Sengun once again landed among the top Western Conference players in the second fan vote update for the All-Star Game.

Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo remain the leaders in their conferences in the second fan returns in NBA All-Star Voting 2026.



Fans (50% of the vote) join NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%) in selecting five players in each conference honored as starters. pic.twitter.com/u8tlbj9GA8 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 6, 2026

In the first update, KD was eighth in the West with 548,754 votes. This time around, he has moved back one spot to LeBron James, but still remains ninth with 997,386 votes.

Sengun, who ranked 11th on Dec. 29 with 308,346 votes, has moved into the top 10. The 23-year-old is now 10th with 871,952 votes, passing Austin Reaves.

Houston fans have done an excellent job of showing their support for the two stars, and it's likely that they'll both be representing the organization in Los Angeles this February. The last time the Rockets had two All-Stars in the same season was 2019-20, when James Harden and Russell Westbrook took them to the playoffs with absurd stat lines.

So far, the Durant experiment in Houston has been going extremely well, considering how he has impacted this offense in the absence of Fred VanVleet. Even without a true point guard in the rotation, the Rockets are third in offensive rating (120.7), a major step up from last season (12th).

Things are still a work in progress, but Sengun's playmaking and ability to rebound and be a force down low coincide with Durant's three-level scoring. The only task for Houston, as we near the halfway point, is figuring out how to limit turnovers, as the team ranks 29th in such rate (16.2%).