Rockets Alperen Sengun Ranks as NBA's Sixth-Best Player

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has absolutely ascended this season. He's starting to become a household name.

He's no longer an underrated up-and-coming young talent. He's arrived.

He's no longer "Baby Jokic", an obvious reference to Denver Nuggets superstar big man and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

He's Alperen Sengun.

It's not fair to compare him to someone else. Especially a living legend like Jokic.

But he's a legend in his own right. Or at least he's on his way to becoming one.

Maybe he won't win three MVP awards.

That's okay.

He made the All-Star team last season and is already being predicted to make another All-Star team. Even though we're just a month into the NBA season.

(Or a little longer than that).

Sengun's role has changed drastically this season. Especially offensively.

We haven't had the spamming of the pick-and-roll between he and Fred VanVleet, since VanVleet is out.

The Rockets also don't really have a point guard on the roster who can run pick-and-roll action.

Sengun has been Houston’s initiator in the halfcourt, which has led to Houston having the league's best offense, as the Rockets rank first in offensive efficiency and points per game.

He's even drawn double teams regularly. Sure, he drew double teams last season and was the primary draw for opposing defenses before.

That was different. This year's team added Kevin Durant in the offseason.

One of the game's greatest scorers of all-time. Yet and still, Sengun is facing doubles, and teams are choosing to leave Durant open.

Sometimes.

In fact, Sengun ranks as the sixth-best player on HoopsHype's Global Rating Ranking.

He has a score of 25.36.

Their ranking tool is one of the more unique evaluation tools and/or systems in all of sports, as it measures players and teams alike based on both individual stats and team and competition strength.

The whole goal is to prioritize impact on winning as opposed to "empty stats" or putting up gaudy numbers on a losing team. In addition, players who put up impressive stats while facing a stiffer strength of schedule will also get a nod.

Interestingly enough, Durant ranks 11th, with a rating of 22.35. Amen Thompson ranks 26th, with a 18.68 rating.