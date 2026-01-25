Rockets Call Up Isaiah Crawford from G League Vipers

The Houston Rockets have shuffled around their two-way spots. Par for the course as it pertains to those spots.

Players have a limited number of days to remain in that classification. At least, as it pertains to being made active on the NBA roster.

They have 50 games of being activated before they have to either be sent down to the G League or given a standard, traditional NBA contract.

JD Davison is running into this situation. Well, not yet.

He's about to, however.

Davison has just 10 games remaining, following being activated for each of the Rockets' games last week.

Although he's the most high-profile player among the Rockets' two-way signees, because of Houston's dire need for a floor general and table-setter, there are other players who have been called up from Houston's G League affiliate Rio Grande Vipers.

Case in point, Isaiah Crawford, who the Rockets called up from the Vipers.

Crawford played six games with the Vipers, averaging 18.5 points, six rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals, 51.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from long-range (6.7 attempts).

Let's ignore the free throw shooting, at 58.8 percent from the foul line.

The Rockets previously activated Crawford earlier in the season, in the Rockets' 15th game against the Phoenix Suns. Crawford played in the game, although the game was already decided by the time he entered the contest.

(Such is life for players on two-way deals).

The Rockets also played Crawford in their second game against the Dallas Mavericks, which happened to be a back-to-back game.

(Which is also oftentimes when two-way signees receive action at the NBA level).

The Rockets' wing depth will make it difficult for Crawford to see considerable playing time on the big roster. But not just Crawford, anyone would have a hard time cracking a rotation of Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jae'Sean Tate.

For this reason, it won't be a surprise if he gets sent back down to the Vipers. In fact, the Rockets activated him for their back-to-back stretch of games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons, yet he didn't play a single minute in either game.