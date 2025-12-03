Rockets’ Center Questionable to Play vs. Kings

Tonight, the Houston Rockets will face off against the Sacramento Kings, hoping to bounce back from their worst loss of the season.

That's no slight to the Utah Jazz, who handled the Rockets, 133-125, on Monday. But Houston's other four losses on the season came against league juggernauts: the Thunder, Pistons, Spurs and Nuggets.

The Rockets were able to win the front half of the back-to-back in Utah, but couldn't stop the Jazz's offensive onslaught Tuesday night. Former All-Star Lauri Markkanen went for 29 points, and third-year guard Keyonte George rebounded from a tough performance in the first game to go for 28 and eight assists.

Now, Houston is looking to get back on track as the Western Conference standings continue to shift. While the Thunder are well ahead of the pack at 21-1, the Rockets, Lakers, Spurs and Nuggets are grappling for the next-best spots. And a win over Sacramento will be pivotal to Houston getting back to No. 2.

Here are the injury reports for both Houston and Sacramento:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Questionable: Right ankle

Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League

Tari Eason — Out: Right oblique

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Sacramento Kings injuries:

Dylan Cardwell — Out: G League

Malik Monk — Probable: Right shoulder

Daeqwon Plowden — Out: G League

Domantas Sabonis — Out: Left knee

Dennis Schroder — Questionable: Right hip flexor

Isaiah Stevens — Out: G League

The Rockets continue to deal with several injuries, though they’ve gotten players back in recent days.

Center Steven Adams continues to be the most notable on the list, now seeing a questionable designation after missing games against the Warriors and the second game versus Utah. He’s been unstoppable in double-big lineups for Houston this season, averaging 9.4 rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game.

Tari Eason continues to be out as well as he works his way back from an oblique strain.

Dorian Finney-Smith has yet to make his Rockets debut after suffering an ankle injury, and Fred VanVleet is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 regular season.

The Kings are dealing with injuries of their own, as star Domantas Sabonis hasn’t played since mid-November due to a knee issue. Sacramento could also be without guard Dennis Schroder, though sharpshooter Malik Monk is probable to play tonight.

The Rockets and Kings tip off at 7 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.