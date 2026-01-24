Rockets' Decision to Trade NBA Legend Considered Worst Trade in Team History

The Houston Rockets are one of the most active organizations on the trade front. At least historically.

They've made quite a bit of trades over the years. They're not afraid to make deals. Especially for superstars, which they've traded for quite a bit.

Only once, however, has it led to a championship. Obviously referring to the deal that fetched them Clyde Drexler from the Portland Trail Blazers.

One of the most scrutinized deals (especially recently) was the Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook swap. Paul was a better fit for Houston's style of play. And the Rockets nearly got to the NBA Finals in his first season in Houston, if not for an injury to Paul himself

To many, they were a shoe-in to dethrone the Golden State Warriors and win the championship, if that wouldn't have happened. And the Rockets gave up a considerable amount of draft capital for a player who wasn't necessarily a significant upgrade over Paul. Certainly not a better shooter by any stretch of the imagination.

All told, Houston shelled out two first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, alongside two first-round pick swaps in 2021 and 2025.

Houston finished just one seed higher than the Thunder. And posted an identical 44-28 record.

All told, the Rockets just got one season out of Westbrook, as they traded him just one year after acquiring him.

Surprisingly, that trade didn't rank as The Athletic's worst Rockets trade in franchise history. Their deal in 1982 to part with Moses Malone took that honor.

Writer William Guillory explained.

"During his six seasons in Houston, Malone won two NBA MVP awards and carried the Rockets to the 1981 NBA Finals. But once Malone hit restricted free agency in the summer of 1982, the Philadelphia 76ers gave him a lucrative offer sheet, and the Rockets chose to go in a different direction. They traded Malone to Philly for Caldwell Jones and a 1983 first-round pick. The following season, the Sixers won the title, and Malone won his third MVP. Houston lost 68 games and had the worst record in the league."

Trading a legend like Malone, who was just 26-years-old at the time, and fresh off an MVP, isn't advisable.

He had just averaged 31.1 points and 14.7 rebounds on 51.9 percent from the field, and earned a First-Team All-NBA selection.

However, the Rockets were a first-round exit that season, in spite of that.

And while it's true that they went 14-68 in their first season without Malone, it landed them Ralph Sampson. Context always matters. But on the surface, the deal looks bad.