Rockets Deemed to be 'Right Where they Need to Be'

The Houston Rockets have made it to the All-Star break.

Their last game before a much-needed week off was on Wednesday night against the LA Clippers- a game that saw Houston lead by double-digits, only to lose in the end.

Kawhi Leonard had been held in check for most of the game but put on a Herculean effort in the fourth quarter and ultimately hit the game-winning shot, although Rockets wing Amen Thompson made him work extremely hard to get the shot off.

Leonard had 27 points on 9-of-20 from the field and was the game’s highest scorer.

The Rockets hoisted 36 triples, well above their average, and made 33 percent of them.

They also had more assists and rebounds than the Clippers.

Leonard was the only player on the Clippers to score at least 20 points.

So how exactly did the Rockets lose?

Turnovers played a huge role.

They had 21 turnovers, compared to the Clippers’ nine.

Houston heads into the All-Star break with a 33-20 record, which is good for fourth-best in the Western Conference.

Which feels like a bit of a letdown, due to the amount of close games that the Rockets could have (and should have) won in addition. However, on the flip side, the Rockets are exactly where they were last season at the 53-game mark.

They were 33-20 last season, at this juncture of the season also.

And according to former Rockets forward Chandler Parsons, the Rockets are exactly where they need to be. Parsons took to Fanduel’s Run it Back to explain..

“They're really good. This is a super talented team.

They're so long, they're so athletic and they can punish you on the glass.

I think this team is right where they need to be. This team is super talented.”

When considering the injuries that Houston has been dealt this season, it’s a wonder that they’ve amassed just as many wins as last season, by now.

This team has been much more top-heavy than last season’s group. And they’ve been without their captain and leader Fred VanVleet all season.

Tari Eason has been in and out of the lineup. Dorian Finney-Smith, Houston’s prized free agency signing last summer, has missed a significant amount of time and is still playing his way back into shape.

Alperen Sengun, Houston’s two-time All-Star, has missed time and has also been playing through injury. And the team lost Steven Adams for the season, due to an ankle injury that required season-ending surgery.

All told, it’s hard to disagree with Parsons. All things considered.