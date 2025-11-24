Rockets Described as 'Retro 90s Team'

This year's Houston Rockets team has been a bit of a throw back. Certainly not like previous Rockets teams during the James Harden-Mike D'Antoni-Daryl Morey era.

They don't run and chuck up a ton of threes. Those Rockets led the league in threes.

This team takes the fewest of them.

Those Rockets had stellar guard play from a traditional facilitating guard. This year's team doesn't even have that on the entire roster.

These Rockets have multiple centers, which has helped them land extra possessions offensively. Those Rockets eventually scrapped the big man altogether (unless you count 39-year-old Tyson Chandler, who rarely played).

More rebounds leads to more scoring opportunities. Houston has the league's best offensive rating this season, but they rank at the bottom of the league in assist rate.

However, they rank first in total rebounds and offensive rebounds.

Again, this team has a bit of an old school feel.

Yahoo Sports senior analyst Tom Haberstroh joined Kevin O'Connor on the Kevin O'Connor Show to explain exactly how the Rockets have fared thus far this season.

"Imagine you're Ime Udoka and you're presenting your vision on the Rockets this season. And you're like, okay, here's my idea for this team.

Let's go out and build our offense around a 37-year-old. Let's not take threes. Let's rank last in 3-pointers.

I know everyone is trying to take threes, it's the three ball era. Just hear me out.

We're gonna live in the post ups. We're gonna have the second-highest post up frequency in the NBA.

We're also gonna take a ton of mid-range shots.

We're not gonna pass the ball. I mean, we're gonna rank 30th in assist rate.

We're gonna do post-ups, no threes, and live in the mid-range and we're gonna have the lowest assist rate in the league.

And by the way, we're gonna revolve around a 37-year-old. "

Haberstroh continued.

"I mean, this team is number one in offensive rating. And they have all the markings of like a retro 90s team. So the retro Rockets are now flipping the entire script of what it means to have a modern offense, a good offense, when they're playing like they're stuck in the 90s."

Haberstroh makes great points here.

The 37-year-old Durant has had a bit of a regression. For his standards, at least.

He's averaging 24.6 points (the lowest since his rookie season), 48.5 percent from the field (his lowest since 2011-12), 36.4 percent from three (his lowest since 2010-11) and 60.8 percent true shooting (his lowest since 2010-11).

However, the Rockets still rank fifth in the Western Conference.