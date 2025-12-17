Rockets Drop in ESPN's Latest NBA Power Rankings

With the NBA Cup now officially over, the league is back on schedule for the regular season, which means more games for the Houston Rockets, who have just 23 under their belt. They're the only team with that low of a mark as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Houston most recently suffered a tough 128-125 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. While it was a controversial game, the team is now 1-5 against the top three seeds in both conferences. They're 15-2 against everyone else.

The recent defeat dropped the Rockets to fifth in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings. They've lost two of their last three games, but have also seen impressive production from Alperen Sengun. After posting a 33-point triple-double in Denver, the Turkish center is averaging 23.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists on 50-35-74 shooting splits.

"Alperen Sengun became the fifth player in franchise history to record a 30-point triple-double in Monday's loss at Denver, joiningJames Harden, Hakeem Olajuwon, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Porter Jr," Michael C. Wright wrote. "Keep an eye on how the Rockets perform moving forward in clutch games. Six of their seven losses have been in clutch-time games."

Houston's slide can also be attributed to the rise of the San Antonio Spurs, who most recently appeared in the NBA Cup championship against the New York Knicks. The Spurs are 18-7, having won seven of their last 10.

"Despite their loss to the Knicks in the NBA Cup final, the Spurs are beaming with confidence after a record of 9-3 without Victor Wembanyama," Wright wrote. "They are feeling even better about their prospects now that he is back in the mix. Wembanyama generates most of the headlines in San Antonio, but the trio of guards De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and rookie Dylan Harper has proven to be a problem for opponents."

There is still plenty of time to get a rhythm going and start another winning streak, but the West is so crowded that every game counts. Last season, Houston was able to avoid the Play-In Tournament with a 52-30 record, beating out the seventh seed by just four games.

Right now, the second and sixth seeds are separated by just 2.5 games. There's plenty of time to move up, but a few losses could set back any team by a wide margin. The Rockets are looking to avoid that once again.