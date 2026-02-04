Rockets End Tari Eason's Minutes Restriction as he Returns to Full Health

Tari Eason has been one of the most heavily discussed players on the Houston Rockets over the last month.

Alongside only Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, albeit for much different reasons. Sengun has been discussed heavily because of a relatively poor three-game stretch, by his own admission.

“I was sloppy last month, it is a new month, and I just need to dominate every game.”

Sengun's comments came at the end of Houston's 118-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

In that game, Sengun proved to be too much for the Pacers, dropping 39 points on 13-of-25 from the field, a career-best 16 rebounds and five assists.

Sengun also had a career-best 18 free throw attempts, and made 13 of them. The timing couldn't have been better, as it was Sengun's first game since the All-Star reserves were announced, in which he was snubbed.

The Rockets were without Durant as well, as he suffered an ankle injury during their victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Eason suited up and resumed his spot in the starting lineup, and nearly had a double-double, which would have been his third such game of the season.

All told, Eason finished Monday's game with nine points, 10 rebounds, 3-of-7 from the field and 1-of-2 from long distance.

The fourth-year forward also played 33 minutes --his most since January 3rd and second-most in 2026.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka said that Eason's minutes restriction would be ending soon and it's officially over now, according to Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle.

On the season, the 24-year-old has averaged 12 points, 6.3 rebounds, roughly two stocks, 1.4 assists, two offensive rebounds, 46.2 percent from the field, 47.9 percent from three and 57.8 percent true shooting.

His free throw shooting could use a boost, as he's shooting just 63.3 percent from the foul line, which is a career low.

However, his 3-point shooting has been noticeably higher this season than in past seasons, in turn.

In fact, Eason ranks second in the league in long-range shooting.

Houston is getting him back healthy at the right time, as the playoffs are around the corner. It will also help having the All-Star break in the fold, for the Rockets altogether, as Sengun is playing through injury and Durant missed Monday's game with injury as well.