Rockets Finding New Strength Despite Long-Time Injury Issues

The last few months leading up to April were rough for the Houston Rockets. They were written off weeks before the playoffs started, despite clinching a top-six seed in the Western Conference.

The criticism reached its peak on March 25 when the Rockets blew a historic 13-point lead to the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the time, it was their eighth loss in 14 games, and the NBA world had its consensus opinion on the team. Media personalities like Bill Simmons blasted Houston, and it looked like its fate was written before April.

But that low point sparked a turning point, because the Rockets did the unthinkable. Sure, it was against plenty of lottery teams, but they regained confidence and poise while also taking down some notable opponents.

After Tuesday's 119-105 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Houston has now won seven games in a row dating back to March 27. In that stretch, the team ranks first in offensive rating and seventh in turnover percentage.

That turnover mark is perhaps the biggest margin of improvement, because on the overall season, the Rockets are 28th in this category.

Much of Houston's inability to take care of the ball came from the absence of Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL in September. Without a true point guard, opponents have been able to aggressively double-team stars like Kevin Durant and Alperen Şengün, who have been forced to initiate offense.

The Rockets' front office was heavily criticized for not acquiring a point guard at the trade deadline, and head coach Ime Udoka has been ostracized by fans for his lack of a game plan. But now, that negativity has been silenced.

Full disclosure, that comes with Houston's personnel issues remaining the same. This could all return in the playoffs against better opponents. But the Rockets have now taken down the Suns, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors (with Stephen Curry) in convincing fashion.

In those three wins against postseason competition, the Rockets averaged 12.7 turnovers, which is nearly three fewer than their season average of 15.5.

Houston has been able to create an efficient offense without its veteran floor general, and has also continued to rebound the ball at a high rate without Steven Adams, who underwent season-ending ankle surgery in January.

Can this momentum hold up in the playoffs? That remains to be seen, but right now, the Rockets are masking their weaknesses at the perfect time.