Rockets Fred VanVleet Calls Out Early Skeptic on Podcast

Following the James Harden trade in 2021, the Houston Rockets found themselves in dire need of a point guard. The Rockets traded for John Wall, hoping he'd be able to revive the former All-NBA version of himself.

Father Time is undefeated though and injuries had decimated Wall. Especially injuries to his lower extremities.

Wall was still productive for the Rockets, averaging 20.6 points and 6.9 assists during the 2020-21 season. But it was clear that he wasn't the same player.

And clear that he wasn't going to be a long-term solution.

The Rockets then changed the position of Kevin Porter Jr., who they acquired via trade for a fraction of his actual value, moving him from the wing to point guard.

Although Porter landed a contract extension, off-the-court behavior (and on-court behavior) led to his ouster. When Ime Udoka arrived, he wanted proven veterans who had championship experience.

The team locked in on Fred VanVleet, who won a title with the Toronto Raptors and emerged from undrafted prospect to All-Star guard.

However, the move wasn't exactly viewed favorably by many. VanVleet was coming off one of his more inefficient seasons, shooting 39.3 percent from the field, 34.2 percent from three and 54.2 percent true shooting.

One of the loudest voices was Twitter user @BiasedHouston, who you likely know.

Or at least you should.

On VanVleet's latest episode of his Unguarded podcast, the Houston Rockets point guard seized the opportunity to address the well-known skeptic.

"Why you ain't f- with me, bro? Why you ain't want me to come to Houston?

You was the first....talking crazy when they announced they was f-ng with Freddy V.

I remember you. You was the first one. Before I could even think about coming.

I don't even think I made my decision yet. I go in there. 'We don't want him. He's overrated. He's mid."

This was certainly in jest. Call it playful banter.

Most skeptics wanted the Rockets to add James Harden, who they met with at the start of the offseason.

But they decided against adding him.

Ironically, it's been speculated that the Rockets could still add Harden, by trading VanVleet. But he'd have to sign off on that because of his implied no-trade clause.

And such a move couldn't happen until December 15th.