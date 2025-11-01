Rockets Get a Nice Surprise in Latest NBA Power Rankings
On the surface, a 2-2 record for the Houston Rockets isn't great. A .500 start to the season, no matter how early, is not the result they, nor the fans, want to see through the first week and a half of NBA action.
However, those two losses came in the first two games of the season. Houston took the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder to double overtime in the season opener, and the Detroit Pistons barely squeezed out a win on the road in game two.
After that, the offense clicked. The Rockets have rattled off two straight wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors. Although not the best opponents, Houston has taken advantage, averaging 127.8 points per game.
The most recent results are a big reason why the Rockets rank third in the latest NBA power rankings from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey. Houston ranked third before the start of the season as well, and sits behind the Denver Nuggets (No. 2) and Thunder (No. 1).
The Rockets' 'Halloween Scare,' according to Bailey, has been the point guard play. Houston has been trying to figure out how to produce on both ends of the floor without Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL before the start of the season.
"[The Rockets have] stabilized a bit since the cold opening, with a couple wins over sub-.500 teams, but there could be some real concern about point guard play," Bailey wrote.
"When Fred VanVleet went down with a torn ACL, the natural reaction was to think Houston could piece together enough playmaking from Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Kevin Durant.
"But there's just something about the steady presence of a true point guard who can get and keep everyone engaged and involved."
Sheppard has been called upon for big minutes amid VanVleet's absence, but the second-year guard is averaging 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists on a disappointing 35% shooting from the field and 36.4% from three. He has had some impressive moments, but for the most part, it hasn't been the start fans were hoping for from the 21-year-old.
Josh Okogie has also been asked to play a bigger role and has been a little more efficient as a defensively oriented guard. The 6-foot-4 wing is averaging 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, but Houston is better when he's on the floor.
According to databallr, the Rockets have a 107.9 offensive rating, 116.5 defensive rating and -8.5 net rating when Sheppard is on the floor this season. When he's not on the floor, those numbers jump to a 135.6 offensive rating, 113.5 defensive rating and 22.1 net rating.