The Rockets Need More Big Wins To Build Momentum

The Houston Rockets got a big win against the Detroit Pistons, one of their best wins on the road this season. This came not long after one of the teams best home wins against the San Antonio Spurs that required a comeback effort to take the victory.

The Rockets must continue earning these high-value victories to gain momentum in the conference standings.

They won't have to wait long for their opportunities, the Rockets face the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs in consecutive games to try to increase their record against Western Conference opponents.

To accomplish their goal of rising in the conference, the Rockets will need to lean on a few elements that have helped them increase their level of play in recent weeks.

Head Coach Ime Udoka has found some success leaning on Reed Sheppard as an offensive initiator and a scorer. The Rockets benefit from his ability to handle the ball and snake through screens set by Alperen Sengun and Clint Capela.

Houston is still trying to discover how to get the most from Sheppard when he's on the court with the starters.

Sengun, Kevin Durant, and Amen Thompson are the most consistent ball handlers and iniators on the team. When they are in the game, Sheppard slides to more of an off-ball role, yet he doesn't get as many catch-and-shoot opportunities as Jabari Smith Jr. when he is also in the game.

This is partly due to Smith Jr.'s recent struggles from deep range. Especially on the road, Smith Jr. hasn't consistently knocked down his wide open opportunities, allowing the defense to sag off and tighten up on the paint and double team Houston's star scorers.

Smith Jr. has played better since a bounce back 30-point game a few games ago against the New Orleans Pelicans, but the Rockets need him to continue his improved play to help them rise in the Western Conference.

His improved play has also been balanced by improved play from Thompson. He has developed his ball handle to a serviceable level, getting into the paint and finishing near the rim at his usual elite rate.

This helps unlock the team's offense by creating pressure at the rim, creating open opportunities from the perimeter for his outside shooters. While he still hasn't risen to the level of consistent playmaking as Sengun, his development could help relieve some pressure from Durant and Sengun throughout the rest of the season.

The Rockets have the opportunity to improve their standing in the Western Conference, and they'll need all of their pieces together to pick up some big victories against top teams. Wins against the best in the West bring more value and are indicative of how Houston may match up in the postseason.