Rockets Have Reason for Concern if Third-Straight Nuggets Loss Becomes Reality

As hot as the Houston Rockets were from late October to late November, things have cooled off with 2026 right around the corner. After starting the season 0-2, Houston went 13-2 before suffering what has been a December skid.

The Rockets are 3-4 this month, but Thursday night's 133-128 overtime loss against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans was pretty disheartening. The offense was there for the most part, but Houston allowed its opponent to shoot 51% from the field and 41% from three, posting a combined 74 points in the third and fourth quarters.

Overtime was even more of a tough watch, with the Pelicans outscoring the Rockets 14-9 in five minutes. They're now 1-3 when games go past regulation, posting putrid 34-13-82 shooting splits.

Houston's second straight loss came in its second straight overtime as well, as the team previously lost to the Denver Nuggets earlier in the week, 128-125. Conveniently, the two will face off for the third time this season on Saturday.

Being 0-2 against the Nuggets this season means the Rockets need this win more than anything. They're 1-5 against the top three seeds in both conferences, while 15-3 against everyone else.

If Houston can't find a way to stop Denver, it would practically establish its place in the league's hierarchy before the halfway point of the season.

If the Rockets can't at least make things interesting in the season series against the Western Conference's top team, they'd be known as a good playoff team, but their status as a true title contender would take a severe hit.

A third straight loss would also open the floodgates for trade rumors. Yes, the team is not fully healthy with Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith out, but its hot shooting is expected to cool off sooner than later, and there's yet to be a true offensive initiator with Fred VanVleet out. The 'committee,' as Ime Udoka described it, has been impressive, but will it hold up?

The Rockets are at risk of falling back to the sixth seed in the West if the Minnesota Timberwolves win and they lose tomorrow. Every game counts in such a tight conference, as the difference between the second seed and the Play-In Tournament was just four games last season. That trend is expected to remain in 2026.

If Houston does win at home against Denver, the concern will be mitigated, especially if the team does it in a convincing fashion. A late-afternoon matchup on NBA TV should provide entertaining basketball, regardless.