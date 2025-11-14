Rockets Have Revitalized Multiple Careers This Season

The Houston Rockets' unexpected leap toward the top of the Western Conference standings last season meant it was time to pounce on an opportunity. After going 52-30, there was reason to believe that with some tweaks to the roster, they could be a championship contender.

So, after months of GM Rafael Stone and the front office hesitating to give up young talent for more experienced players, the Rockets made a flurry of win-now moves in the offseason, spearheaded by the Kevin Durant trade.

Along with Durant, Houston re-signed players such as Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams, while acquiring more wing talent in Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie.

Through the first 10 games of the season, Houston is 7-3 and looking like a legitimate force in a crowded West. While the young core has been impressive, with Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and others playing up to standards, a nice surprise has been the revitalization of many veterans.

Okogie, in particular, has stepped up with Reed Sheppard in the absence of Fred VanVleet. The 6-foot-4 guard bounced from the Phoenix Suns to the Charlotte Hornets last season, playing just 40 total games.

However, this season he's averaging 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 22.9 minutes. Ime Udoka has chosen to start the 27-year-old in almost all games since an 0-2 start, and Houston has gone 7-1 since then. His defensive versatility and ability to fit in a limited offensive role has benefited the team greatly.

Steven Adams, although having been on the team last season, went from a career in the air due to injuries to one of the more efficient big men in terms of role players. Earlier in 2025, the double-big lineup of Adams and Sengun proved to be a nightmare for opponents. This season, that trend has continued.

According to databallr, when the two are on the floor together this season, the Rockets have a 129.6 offensive rating, 111.9 defensive rating and 17.7 net rating. When one of the two aren't out there, at least one of the three ratings goes down.

Adams' defensive play style pairs well with Sengun's offensive-oriented approach. One mans the paint while the other creates mismatches for defenders.

Even Durant, to an extent, has benefited in the Rockets' system in what could be the final chapter of his career. He's undoubtedly one of the greatest scorers of all time, but he doesn't bear so much responsibility with the amount of talent in his corner.

The 37-year-old has failed to capture the same magic from his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, but Houston gives him a new opportunity as a title contender. It's not a superteam, rather an uber-efficient rotation. So far, he's averaging 24.6 points per game on 49-42-87 shooting splits.

Udoka and the Rockets are not only seeing the development of their youth, but the improvement of veterans at a period where one would expect their careers to drop off. Houston is playing great two-way basketball, which gives good reason to believe in an eventual championship.